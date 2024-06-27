Lev Haolam Celebrates 10 Years of Unique Israeli Gift Boxes, Supporting the Holy Land Through Community Engagement
Empowering Artisans: Lev Haolam's 10-Year Journey Enhances Global Appreciation of Israeli CraftsmanshipJERUSALEM, ISRAEL, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lev Haolam is proud to celebrate a decade of delivering the biblical spirit and culture of Israel to doorsteps worldwide with its unique subscription box model. As the only Israeli gift box company based within Israel, Lev Haolam has distinguished itself by directly supporting local artisans and small family businesses and by providing customers around the globe with an authentic taste of the Holy Land.
A Decade of Direct Support and Cultural Exchange
Founded on the principle of direct support, not donations, Lev Haolam has revolutionized how enthusiasts of Israel can connect with the country. By subscribing to Lev Haolam, members provide crucial support to hardworking Israeli pioneers, nurturing small family businesses that sustain the cultural and spiritual fabric of the region. Over the past ten years, Lev Haolam has sent out over 1,380,000 packages to more than 80 countries, each filled with items lovingly crafted by Israeli artisans.
More Than Just Products — A Share in Israel’s Soul
Each Lev Haolam box is curated not just with products but with the heart and soul of Israel. "Our boxes carry more than just items, they carry the warmth, blessings, and stories of Israel’s people," says Aviel Gabriel, CEO of Lev Haolam. Items feature biblical motifs and designs inspired by the rich history and landscapes of Israel, making every box a mini-tour of the country. "Even if our subscribers can't visit Israel right now, we bring Israel to them," Gabriel adds.
Celebrating 10 Years with Special Offers and Initiatives
Celebrating a decade of fostering appreciation among subscribers, Lev Haolam marks its 10th anniversary with the launch of several initiatives designed to deepen its impact and connect with more Israel enthusiasts worldwide. These initiatives include expanding partnerships with Israeli artisans, introducing special edition boxes with exclusive items, and offering significant discounts on subscriptions for new members.
Lev Haolam is also gifting its Digital Unity Pack to new subscribers, an offering that includes digital content like virtual tours of Jerusalem, a Jewish holiday calendar, and Israeli cookbooks. These additions are designed to enrich subscribers’ understanding and appreciation of Israeli culture and traditions.
Looking to the Future
As Lev Haolam looks forward to the next decade, it remains committed to its mission of supporting Israel's artisans and bringing the essence of the Holy Land to the world. "We see each box as a bridge," says Gabriel. "A bridge that connects our subscribers not just to Israel's landscapes but to its people and their pioneer spirit."
For more information about Lev Haolam and to become a part of this unique cultural exchange, visit www.levhaolam.com.
About Lev Haolam
Lev Haolam is the only Israeli subscription box service based out of Israel, that offers people around the world a direct connection to the products, people, and landscapes of Israel. Each box is a curated selection of handcrafted goods made by Israeli artisans from across the country. With every purchase, subscribers support the livelihoods of these artisans and their families.
Avi Rubin
Lev Haolam Judea & Samaria Ltd.
2-372-1384
support@levhaolam.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube