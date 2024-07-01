NCDQS Appoints New Interim Executive Director
NCDQS Appoints Michelle Woosley, PharmD, MBA as Interim Executive Director
The National Coalition for Drug Quality & Security ("NCDQS"), a leader in compliance and accreditation services for the pharmaceutical supply chain, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michelle Woosley, PharmD, MBA as Interim Executive Director, succeeding the late Denise Frank. Denise's legacy of dedication, kindness, and excellence will continue to inspire us as we move forward under Michelle's leadership.
Michelle is a seasoned Inspector for NCDQS, having worked directly under, and being trained by, Denise. Michelle has had a diverse 20-year career, holding numerous leadership roles across various practice settings, including ambulatory, community, home infusion, hospital, and specialty pharmacy.
Michelle previously served as the Senior Corporate Director of Compliance and Quality for Optio Rx, LLC, where she was responsible for the oversight of federal healthcare regulations, state regulatory compliance, USP compliance, and pharmacy accreditations. Prior to that, she was the Director of Accreditation for specialty and ambulatory pharmacy at Comprehensive Pharmacy Services. Michelle's extensive experience includes training and educating pharmacy teams across the country, developing and implementing a wide range of pharmacy programs, conducting pharmacy compliance audits and GAP assessments, and designing and remodeling the layout of pharmacies, sterile clean-rooms, and non-sterile compounding labs.
Denise Frank was a cornerstone of NCDQS, known for her big heart, unwavering standards, and commitment to empowering others. Her contributions over the past years have left an indelible mark on our organization and the industry as a whole. We are confident that Michelle Woosley will uphold and build upon Denise's legacy, leading NCDQS with the same passion and dedication.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Denise Frank, whose impact on NCDQS and the wider community was immeasurable," said Sumeet Singh, Co-Founder of NCDQS. "Michelle's extensive experience and commitment to excellence make her the ideal leader to continue Denise's work and guide us through this transition period."
Under Michelle's leadership, NCDQS will continue to provide top-tier accreditation and inspection services, striving to honor Denise's memory by embodying the values she held dear.
