A Celebration of Sports Excellence: Trophies The ESPY Award Show After Party at Academy LA HOLLYWOOD

The ESPY Awards returns to Hollywood

Highly anticipated ESPY Award Show After Party promising an evening of glamour. Sponsors include Red Bull , Kemetic , Keauty Lifestyles and Str8upsucces.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, July 11th, 2024, Affinity Nightlife will host the highly anticipated ESPY Award After Party at Academy LA, promising an evening of glamour and celebration in honor of sports excellence. Featuring sponsors include Red Bull , Kemetic , Keauty Lifestyles and Str8upsuccess bring the best in hospitality , gifting , and exotic automobiles .

Following the prestigious ESPY Awards, the exclusive event will welcome a constellation of stars from the world of sports, entertainment, and beyond. Confirmed attendees include notable figures such as Sophie Smith, Max Verstoppen, Devin Haney, Austin Reeves, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Justin Herbert, Josef Newgarden, Paul Goldschmidt, Nelly Korde, Carlos Alcaraz, and more, making it a gathering of some of the biggest names in both athletics and entertainment.

Guests can anticipate a night filled with electrifying beats curated by celebrity DJs Eric Dlux and Nitrane, ensuring an atmosphere of excitement and celebration. Surprise guest performances are also set to dazzle attendees, adding to the allure of this standout event.

Founded by Adam Glove, Affinity Nightlife is renowned for crafting unparalleled nightlife experiences that unite VIPs, influencers, and tastemakers in the heart of Hollywood. The ESPY Award After Party continues this tradition, promising to be a highlight of the social calendar as it pays tribute to the achievements of athletes while creating unforgettable moments.

Details at a Glance:

WHAT: ESPY Award After Party
WHEN: Thursday, July 11th, 2024
WHERE: Academy LA, 6021 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA
WHO: A-list celebrities including Sophie Smith, Carlos Alcaraz, Sunisa Lee, and more.

For press inquiries and additional information about Affinity Nightlife and its upcoming events, please visit Affinity Nightlife.

Media Contact:
Susanna Paliotta
sales@theglitzygirl.com


For media inquiries, please contact Susanna Paliotta at sales@theglitzygirl.com.

Join us as we celebrate the best in sports and entertainment at the ESPY Award After Party. Don’t miss the event of the summer!

