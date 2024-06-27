The 2024 LIT Entertainment Awards Reveals Its Winners for the First Season

2024 LIT Entertainment Awards S1 Full Results Announced 2024 LIT Entertainment Awards S2 Call for Entries

The International Awards Associate (IAA), together with the LIT Entertainment Awards is thrilled to announce the standout winners for Season 1.

I am genuinely inspired by the quality displayed throughout this amazing season. Today's winners have showcased incredible creativity that highlight the efforts of these talented people.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA), together with the LIT Entertainment Awards is thrilled to announce the standout winners for Season 1 of its 2024 competition, recognizing outstanding advertising and marketing ideas across multiple entertainment channels. The competition celebrates creative and advertising excellence in the global entertainment industry, committed to spotlight advertising brilliance of entertainment on a grander stage than ever before.

In the first ever season, the award attracted hundreds of submissions from countries worldwide, including United States, Brazil, United Kingdom, China, and many more, honoring brilliance from the silver screen to interactive gaming, from television content to wide-encompassing digital entertainments.

Notable Winners of Season 1

Recognizing outstanding videos, innovation, storytelling, and design, the LIT Entertainment Awards now announces the complete list of award winners deserving of their titles in Season 1. Direct submissions for this season’s winners are inclusive of names like: TV Globo, Avrett Free Ginsberg, B'IN LIVE CO., LTD., Cinesite, PIGGY FLIGHT FILMS, and Mnemonic Agency; submissions from entrants on behalf of well-known brands include Best Live Creative studio, STARS FERRY MUSIC PRODUCTION LTD., Nestlé Purina PetCare Company, and Promo TV Globo. Each title awarded proves the dedication and excellence showcased throughout their submissions, truly uplifting the golden standards of how the revolutionary and the game-changing are celebrated.

Visit the official LIT Entertainment Awards website to view the complete list of the advertising award winners:: https://litentertainmentawards.com/.

"I am genuinely inspired by the quality displayed throughout this amazing season. Today's winners have showcased incredible creativity, and also exceptional experiences that highlight the efforts these talented people have put into their work," stated Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "I also want to express my sincerest appreciation to our esteemed jurors, who have worked tirelessly to bring the award to resounding success, motivating others to aspire to greater heights."

Grand Jury Panel

The LIT Entertainment Awards has collaborated with a panel of experts to evaluate the many entries submitted worldwide. This group of individuals feature professionals and notable figures from around the world, implementing blind judging to ensure that only the most exceptional entries receive recognition. This year’s panel includes distinguished members like Yeon Yoon (United States), Pancho Gonzalez (Chile), Oscar Solano Brenes (Costa Rica), Maria Afroditi Patsi (Greece), Joaquin Lynch Garay (United States), and Jimmy Landaburu (Ecuador), among others.

"Our mission is to elevate the standards of excellence within the entertainment industry to greater heights. We are dedicated to breaking barriers and exceeding limits," stated Thomas. "It is this commitment to excellence that positions the LIT Entertainment Awards at the lead of embracing innovative shifts from film, television, games, home, live or digital entertainment, music, and marketing.”

The LIT Entertainment Awards is now excited to announce the commencement of Season 2 for its 2024 competition, inviting entries from creative talents worldwide. The Early Bird Deadline will fall on July 26, 2024, with submissions accepted until the Final Extension Deadline on November 7, 2024. The complete list of winners will be officially announced on December 20, 2024.

About LIT Entertainment Awards

LIT Entertainment Awards recognizes creative and advertising excellence in the global entertainment industry - from the silver screen to interactive gaming, from television content to wide-encompassing digital entertainments. The competition is open to all creative and marketing professionals, designers, agencies, and every creative in between. Whether you're reaching out to a local audience or making waves internationally, LIT is committed to spotlight advertising brilliance of entertainment on a grander stage than ever before.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.