Midea America Corp. Launches 11QT Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven
EINPresswire.com/ -- Midea America Corp. has introduced the 11QT Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven, a significant innovation for modern kitchens. This appliance caters to busy lifestyles by simplifying meal preparation, thereby allowing more quality time for families. According to a Mintel consumer survey, 21 percent of consumers plan to purchase an air fryer in the next 12 months, highlighting the growing demand for convenient cooking solutions.
Innovative Two-Zone Cooking
The Midea 11QT Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven features dual cooking capabilities, with a 6QT air frying basket on the top and a 5QT traditional toaster oven on the bottom. This design allows for simultaneous cooking of two different dishes, enhancing efficiency and convenience. The Sync Finish feature ensures both dishes are ready at the same time, eliminating the need to coordinate cooking times.
Space-Saving Design
Despite its advanced functionalities, the Midea 11QT Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven is compact, occupying only 12.5 inches of counter space. The air fryer basket's XXL 6QT capacity can accommodate a whole 6-lb chicken, while the 5QT toaster oven can easily fit a 9-inch pizza. This space-efficient design makes it suitable for any kitchen, large or small.
Cutting-Edge Cooking Technology
The appliance uses Rapid Air Circulation technology to deliver fast and consistent cooking at temperatures up to 450 degrees. This ensures even and quick cooking, ideal for busy households. See-through windows on both cooking zones allow monitoring of food without opening the door, preserving heat and ensuring optimal cooking results.
Versatile Cooking Programs
The Midea 11QT Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven includes a 10-in-1 slate of cooking programs, such as air fry, bake, grill, and roast, catering to various culinary needs. Additionally, the appliance features Wi-Fi capabilities through the MSmartHome app, enabling remote control via Alexa or Google Assistant.
Smart Features for Modern Kitchens
The MSmartHome app provides access to over 50 pre-programmed smart recipes, simplifying the cooking process. The app offers notifications and voice control options, ensuring a seamless cooking experience. The air fryer basket, oven grill tray, and crisper plate are made from 100% food-grade, high-temperature resistant materials with non-stick coatings, ensuring easy and quick cleanup.
Availability and Pricing
The Midea 11QT Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven is currently available exclusively on Amazon.com. It will be available at additional retailers starting in September. For more information on this product and Midea’s full range of home appliances, visit Midea.com/us.
About Midea America Corp
Midea America Corp., a subsidiary of Midea Group (SZ:000333), is a leading manufacturer of home appliances. With over 166,000 employees and operations in more than 195 countries, Midea’s innovative products touch millions of lives worldwide. The company is committed to providing solutions that enhance everyday living, making home a special place.
For more information, visit Midea.com/us.
Website : https://www.midea.com
Media Relations
Midea
