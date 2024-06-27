Food and Beverage Marketing Executives Launch New Agency
Fresh Bread Marketing, a Chicago-area boutique marketing agency, leverages deep Food & Beverage expertise in a new venture.
All three of us bring a no-nonsense, no-gimmicks approach to marketing. We are well equipped to help all brands – whether they’re just emerging or already well established.”NORTHBROOK, IL, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A trio of marketing professionals with extensive backgrounds across the entire spectrum of the food and beverage industry have launched a new food-forward marketing agency and consultancy. Amy Grabow, Nancy Shamberg, and Marc Lapides announce the launch of Fresh Bread.
Collectively, Marc, Nancy & Amy have been building brands and creating marketing campaigns and executions for some of the most recognized and respected brands in the industry for over 75 years. The repertoire of brands they’ve worked on includes McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Walmart, Jimmy Dean, Hershey, Kellogg’s, Safeway, Cosi, and many more.
Fresh Bread prides itself on helping brands throughout their journey, from building brand and business strategy, developing innovation pipelines, and then bringing these strategies to life with a full suite of integrated marketing services including strong digital, shopper, retail & restaurant marketing. Their B2B expertise in demand generation, lead generation & CRM management rounds out their offering.
“Nancy and Amy have been my colleagues and friends for years,” said Marc Lapides, Co-Founder. I realized that between the three of us, we have touched each and every part of the food & beverage ecosystem – from restaurants to brands to retail – at a senior level and with great success. It made perfect sense for the three of us to join forces.”
“The idea of Fresh Bread is really exciting,” said Amy Grabow, Co-Founder. “With our respective backgrounds, we’re well-equipped to partner with a wide range of clients in the food and beverage industry, from CPG brands to restaurants to retailers to wholesalers/suppliers. Our clients get the benefit of deep expertise across the full range of marketing elements.”
The launch of Fresh Bread marks an exciting new chapter in the food marketing landscape. In addition to being a female majority-owned business, Fresh Bread brings accomplished, senior executive food & marketing experience to all brands from emerging start-ups to large multinationals.
“What makes Fresh Bread different, among other things, is the attention and focus clients will get from the senior team,” said Nancy Shamberg, Co-Founder. “All three of us bring a no-nonsense, no-gimmicks approach to marketing. We are well equipped to help all brands – whether they’re just emerging and creating their brand positioning, or already well established. Fresh bread will help clients drive business growth, with fast timelines, regardless of budget.”
The team at Fresh Bread is already hitting the ground running, driving growth for clients even before the official launch. “We are just getting started” said Lapides, “and we can’t wait to help clients of all sizes maximize their marketing.”
