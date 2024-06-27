Sterling Sewing: Global Distributor in the Sewing and Embroidery Machine Industry
Sterling Sewing Enhances Product Offerings and Services Across GLobe with Top-Notch Sewing, Embroidery, and DTG Printing Machines
As the CEO of Elite Stitch Machines, I have worked closely with Sterling Sewing for over a decade. Sterling Sewing's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction is unmatched in the industry.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sterling Sewing, a family-owned company with over 50 years of expertise in the sewing and embroidery industry, proudly announces the expansion of its services and product offerings in Southeast Asia. Specializing in a wide range of sewing, embroidery, and direct-to-garment (DTG) printing machines, Sterling Sewing is committed to delivering high-quality products at affordable prices, unparalleled customer service, and free shipping on all purchases.
— John Loew CEO, Elite Stitch Machines
Sterling Sewing is renowned for offering top-of-the-line garment printers explicitly designed for commercial printing businesses. These advanced printers and various other sewing and embroidery machines make Sterling Sewing the preferred choice for professionals and enthusiasts alike.
With the most extensive sewing and embroidery machines website nationwide, Sterling Sewing ensures that customers across Singapore, Hong Kong, and Jakarta have access to the best products and services in the industry. The company’s retail superstores, strategically located in these key cities, boast over 10,000 square feet of showroom space. Each superstore has a vast classroom to host weekly sewing classes and monthly events, fostering a community of creativity and learning among sewing and embroidery enthusiasts.
"We are excited to expand our presence and continue our tradition of excellence in the sewing and embroidery industry," said Ayu, CEO of Sterling Sewing. "Our goal is to provide our customers with the highest quality products and support, enabling them to achieve their creative and business goals."
Sterling Sewing’s unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction and innovation is evident in its comprehensive product range, which includes the latest Sewing Machines, embroidery machines, and DTG printing technology. Whether you are a hobbyist or a commercial business, Sterling Sewing has the suitable machine to meet your needs.
About Sterling Sewing
Sterling Sewing is a family-owned company with over 50 years of experience in the sewing and embroidery machine industry. With a solid and unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Sterling Sewing offers a wide range of products, including sewing, embroidery, and direct-to-garment (DTG) printing machines. The company operates the most extensive sewing and embroidery machines website nationwide and has retail superstores in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Jakarta. Sterling Sewing’s superstores feature extensive showroom space and classrooms for weekly sewing classes and monthly events.
Contact:
AYU
CEO, Sterling Sewing
sales@sterlingsewing.com
+19178561111
https://sterlingsewing.com/
John Martens
Sterling Sewing
