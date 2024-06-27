Austin Medicine Woman Whitney Lasseter Highlighted in New York Times Article and Influential Podcast
Lasseter has been hosting life-changing plant and earth medicine retreats in Austin and Florida for almost a decade.
It is wonderful to be recognized by the media for my work as a healer, as well as the many clients I have worked with, who have experienced amazing spiritual growth with the help of these medicines.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whitney Lasseter, an Austin Shamanic Practitioner trained in the use of plant medicines by Native American tribes in remote Mexico, was recently highlighted in a New York Times article, “Drugs, Sacraments or Medicine?” as well as the influential podcast, “Going Within.”
— Whitney Lasseter, Austin Shamanic Practitioner
Lasseter has been hosting life-changing plant and earth medicine retreats in Austin and Florida for almost a decade, as well as leading spiritual retreats to Hawaii, Mexico, and the Western United States.
The growth of her practice caught the attention of the New York Times in the article, where journalist Ernesto Londoño explored how psychedelics are being recognized for their benefits to society despite the murky legal landscape. Specifically, he examines how alternative churches are resolving legal issues by administering plant medicines like Psilocybin and Ayahuasca as sacraments supporting spiritual growth.
The podcast interview, hosted by David Naylor, explores Lasseter’s journey as a Shamanic Facilitator, touching on her own battles with addiction and how she ultimately found a path to her dharma.
“It is wonderful to be recognized by the media and other influencers for the work I am doing as a healer,” said Lasseter. “But even more important are the many clients I have worked with, who have experienced amazing spiritual growth with the help of these medicines.”
Lasseter has several other retreats planned this summer, including one in Lanai during the last week of July. For more information, visit the ĀTMA website, which is ATMA with a (dot) church extension.
About Whitney Lasseter
Whitney Lasseter, the Founder and Visionary of ĀTMA (All Tribes Medicine Assembly) Church, is a healer dedicated to the exploration of human connection and the transformational power of shamanic practices.
With over a decade of experience with plant and other medicines, Whitney has become a beacon of light, guiding others toward personal growth and collective healing. As a Shamanic Facilitator, a skill for which she was extensively trained by Native American tribes in Mexico, she combines ancient wisdom and modern techniques to create profound spiritual experiences for individuals seeking personal transformation. Through rituals, ceremonies, and immersive journeys, she helps people tap into their inner power, explore their true potential, and connect with the universal energies that surround us.
Whitney encourages others to embrace the unknown, step outside their comfort zones, and embark on transformative experiences that expand their horizons. Her zest for life is an inspiration to those around her, encouraging them to embrace their own unique paths and discover the magic that lies within.
With her visionary leadership, shamanic expertise, and passion for human connection, Whitney has found her dharma, guiding and inspiring other souls on their spiritual journeys, empowering them to create meaningful connections, embrace their true selves, and thrive as part of a vibrant tribe within the ĀTMA community.
Holt Hackney
Hackney Communications
+1 512-632-0854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Other