Celebrating strength: A Girl like me inc. Announces Third Annual Teen Mom Prom
Tyra's inspirational story of triumph over adversity featured on Drew Barrymore's show.DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyra, the founder and CEO of A Girl Like Me Inc., has an inspiring story of resilience and triumph. As a teen mom, she faced numerous challenges and societal judgments, being told she would never succeed. However, Tyra defied the odds, becoming a surgical technician and establishing a nonprofit that has positively impacted many lives. Her journey, which was recently featured on The Drew Barrymore Show, underscores her dedication to giving back and empowering others.
"I was told I wouldn’t be successful and that no one would ever love me because I was a teen mom,” Tyra shares. “But my daughter saved my life, and now, almost five years later, I’m running a successful nonprofit and have been happily married for six years
"A Girl Like Me Inc. serves girls and young women aged 11 to 25, providing essential resources such as mentoring, feminine products, baby items, and a supportive network. The organization’s mission is to help these young women overcome their struggles and build the lives they dream of.
The Teen Mom Prom is more than just a dance; it’s a celebration of the strength, perseverance, and achievements of teen moms.
The event will feature dinner, dancing, and opportunities to connect with others who have faced similar challenges.
“We want these women to know that their past does not define their future,” Tyra says. “This prom is a night to honor their journey and show them that they are worthy of celebration.
"A Girl Like Me Inc. relies on community support to continue its vital work. Donations are essential to sustain and expand their programs. To support this life-changing organization, please visit https://www.agirllikemeinc.org/donate.html.
Tyra Moore
A Girl Like Me Inc
+1 313-444-0687
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook