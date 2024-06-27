Zora's Best Friendz Launches Human-grade Beef Liver Dog Treats
Real, Healthy and Irresistible Dog Treats for Man’s Best Friend.LOVELAND, COLORADO, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zora’s Best Friendz, the slow-roasted, freeze-dried treats for dogs are now available to the delight of furry friends. The dog treats are single-ingredient, 100% human-grade beef liver that offers a delicious alternative to highly processed, mass-produced, and similarly priced products.
Zora’s Best Friendz dog treats are now available at ZorasBest.com.
With pet health and satisfaction at the forefront, Zora’s Best Friendz tackles a common concern among pet owners: the quest for treats that are both wholesome and irresistibly tasty. Unlike most commercially available options, these treats don’t undergo high-pressure or chemical processing which manufacturers often use to make treats safe for humans to handle and for pets to eat.
“There’s never been a better time to be a dog and our new treats deliver the highest quality single-ingredient, human-grade treats you can buy,” says Zora Tabin, owner and chief treat officer. “We proudly state on every package that we guarantee your best friendz will go bonkerz for our treats.”
Zora’s Best Friendz aims to deliver a high-value treat that humans trust and dogs love. Their treats are healthy nuggets made from 100% human-grade beef liver that dogs crave with zero grain, gluten, fillers, or preservatives.
What makes Zora’s Best Friendz treats truly drool-worthy is the smell, taste, and sound. Zora’s Best Friendz treats exude the rich aroma of slow-roasted beef liver, intensified by the gentle freeze-drying process that locks in flavor and nutrition. Its packaging is specially designed to stimulate a Pavlovian response with a simple shake of the cup that Dogs find impossible to resist.
Utilizing their own Wild Zora USDA-inspected facility, Zora’s Best Friendz brings their meticulous care for human food to the world of human-grade dog treats. The treats are slow-roasted to enhance their natural flavors and then freeze-dried to preserve their nutritional value and shelf life. The result? A mouthwatering single-ingredient treat packed with protein, minerals, amino acids, and essential fatty acids that they guarantee your dog will love.
The entrance of Zora’s Best Friendz marks a significant step forward in offering human-grade dog treats in an industry known for using inferior ingredients. Zora’s Best Friendz 100% Human Grade Beef Liver Treats for Dogs are available in a 3 oz cup that lasts more than a month for most dogs at $12.99 on the brand’s official website along with multi-packs with greater savings. Zora’s Best Friendz’s offer of very accessible treats made with real, high-quality human-grade ingredients is proving, once and for all, that There's never been a better time to be a dog™.
Discover Zora’s Best Friendz today and find irresistible, healthy, and wholesome treats that are guaranteed to make any dog bark for more.
About Zora’s Best Friendz
Zora's Best Friendz is a woman-owned, family-run pack of creators of drool-worthy, tail-wagging treats that will have dogs begging for more. Born from their struggle to find healthy treats for their own pups, Pea and Pooh, they decided to take matters into their own hands. In their USDA-inspected facility, they roast and freeze-dry premium meats to create treats that are as tasty as they are nutritious. No weird chemicals or yucky stuff—just pure nutrition and deliciousness. The people behind Zora’s Best Friendz believe that your best friendz deserve the very best, just like theirs do!
Press Contact:
Heather Holmes
heather@publicityforgood.com
1+(828)332-5307
publicityforgood.com/
Resources: Agency Fact Sheet Zora's Best Friendz
Rachel Harris
Pulse Media
email us here