Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce Partners to Launch Get in the Game Initiative

An Initiative Creating Procurement Opportunities & Equity for Los Angeles Region Small Businesses Ahead of 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games

The Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, LISC Los Angeles, and the Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation today announced the Get in the Game Initiative. The new initiative will help local small and diverse businesses take advantage of over $150 billion slated to flow throughout L.A.'s regional procurement economy in anticipation of Los Angeles hosting global sporting events, such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup, 2027 Super Bowl, and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Get in the Game Initiative is convening small business stakeholders with leaders in tourism, hospitality, infrastructure, healthcare, and transportation industries to boost small business participation and equity in the Greater Los Angeles’ supplier economy. Focused on the run-up to major events starting with the 2026 FIFA World Cup, 2027 Super Bowl and culminating with the 2028 Olympics, the initiative’s strategy seeks to connect historically underserved small business owners with access, equity in procurement, and the needed tools to actively participate and benefit from the upcoming procurement opportunities.

A broad coalition of stakeholders are collaborating to support this effort, including the City of Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, in addition to a network of over 45 public, private, and civic sector partners across the Los Angeles region. Other highlighted partners include JPMorgan Chase who provided financial and ongoing support and Next Street who is responsible for leading the ecosystem coordination efforts critical to Get in the Game's success as well as the development of the initiative's strategy and programming.

The Get in the Game Initiative sets a multi-pronged, approach to position local small businesses to benefit from the regional opportunities by connecting them to resources and being a coordinator and collaboration mechanism for local supplier development and procurement efforts and resources.

• Supplier Development: Network of programming including one-on-one advising, cohort programs and curriculum preparing small business suppliers to compete and deliver on regional procurement opportunities

• Supplier Finance Fund: A revolving credit facility to equip financial institutions to offer supply chain finance and other innovative capital products for small business suppliers

• Procurement Innovation Forum: A community of practice among public and private institutions to share and collaborate best-in-class supplier diversity and sourcing practices

• Procurement Matchmaking: A series of procurement fairs connecting small business suppliers with public and private sector buyers, including the organizers of the mega events and infrastructure projects

The Get in the Game initiative aims to have the following impact in 3 years:

• Tailored business support for over 1,000 small business suppliers

• Capital deployment of over $10M in financing for small business suppliers

• Buyer-supplier networks yield over $100M in contracts secured among small and diverse suppliers

Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Maria S. Salinas noted, “As our region prepares to host several global events, like the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, this is an incredible opportunity for businesses of all sizes to participate in the multitude of contracting opportunities. We are committed to help make transformational change not only for our small business community but the entire region.”

"LISC LA is proud to support the Get in the Game initiative, as it aligns perfectly with our mission to promote equity and economic inclusion in underserved neighborhoods across Los Angeles County. By focusing on access to capital and supplier financing, one of the key pillars of this initiative, LISC LA is empowering small businesses and micro-enterprises to participate in the region's economic growth and build wealth within their communities. Through strategic investments and comprehensive support, we aim to create a more inclusive and resilient local economy." noted Jabbar Wesley, Senior Program Officer, Economic Development, LISC LA.

“Get in the Game will level the playing field for diverse small businesses to compete for contract opportunities within the LA region. I’m thrilled with VSEDC’s role in the coalition because one of the ways we lift up small businesses is by preparing them to become contract ready and deliver. It’s this kind of access to opportunity that makes lasting impacts in the local economies of underserved communities.” noted Libby Williams, COO, Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation.

To learn more about, contact L.A. Area Chamber Vice President of Marketing & Communications, Shannon Smith at ssmith@lachamber.com.

About the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce

The Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce represents the interests of a broad spectrum of organizations across the private, non-profit, academic, and public sectors, including the business community, job creators, and innovators in the Los Angeles region. Our mission is to design and advance opportunities and solutions for a thriving regional economy that is inclusive and globally competitive. As the oldest and largest business association in the region, the Chamber has a long-standing history of convening business leaders, communities, and policy makers to promote a vibrant economy. For more information visit www.lachamber.com

About LISC LA

LISC LA, one of 38 offices of the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), is a national nonprofit dedicated to fostering community development in urban and rural areas across the U.S. As an intermediary, LISC LA connects local nonprofit partners with essential resources to transform underserved neighborhoods into thriving communities. Our funding comes from banks, corporations, foundations, and government agencies.

Through partnerships with community organizations, private developers, local governments, and schools, LISC LA invests in affordable housing, economic development, health and recreation, capacity building, and strategic planning. This approach builds more resilient communities throughout Los Angeles County.

About Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation

Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC) is a community-based nonprofit and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) recognized for decades of technical and entrepreneurial assistance to South LA's small businesses, start-ups and entrepreneurs. VSEDC's services helps drive community self-sufficiency, facilitate business growth, generate businesses offering goods and services, and help create jobs. VSEDC's one-on-one business coaching, free year-round business webinars, CDFI revolving loan fund, and two tech centers contributes to the development and progression of South LA, Watts and LA County at large. Learn more at www.vsedc.org