Working Mom Launches Affordable Luxury TTOS Belts Amidst Adversity
Affordable Luxe Belts Help Everyday Women Unleash their Inner Confidence
When you complete your look with a TTOS belt, you'll unleash your inner confidence while effortlessly elevating your outfit...without breaking the bank.”ELDERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belts are underrated accessories that pack a powerful punch! A belt can effortlessly elevate any outfit: taking a look from basic to bold in just minutes. Empowering women and helping them unleash their inner confidence, TTOS Belts is a newly-launched brand of affordable luxury belts carefully crafted for the every day modern woman. This new line of quality belts aims to help busy women elevate any outfit effortlessly and affordably.
— Tokes Ojo-Ade, Owner: TTOS Belts
At its core, TTOS Belts embodies founder, Tokes Ojo-Ade’s belief in fashion's power to instill confidence and empower women. The journey to create TTOS Belts spanned over four years, during which Tokes overcame numerous setbacks including personal loss [losing her dad to cancer] and pandemic challenges.
Each TTOS Belt comes with an affirmation embossed on the inside of the belt, which serves as a reminder that in a world where women are multi-faceted experts wearing multiple hats and juggling so much, we’ve got this because we are resilient and strong. TTOS Belts are size-inclusive because women of all shapes and sizes should be able to feel confident and stylish while wearing a belt. “When you complete your look with a TTOS belt, you'll unleash your inner confidence while effortlessly elevating your outfit...without breaking the bank,” says Tokes Ojo-Ade, designer and founder of TTOS Belts.
The TTOS Belts collection includes:
•Sasha Belt: Metallic in gold and silver.
•Lara Wrap Belt: Sustainable vegan leather in black, red, cream, and caramel.
Key features:
•Size-Inclusive: Sasha (86cm & 120cm), Lara (one size fits most: 312cm).
•Sustainable: The Lara wrap belt is made of Vegan leather & all dust bags are 100% cotton.
•Affordable Luxury: Priced at $59.99 each.
TTOS belts are available at ttosbelts.com.
ABOUT TTOS Belts:
Founder Tokes Ojo-Ade is a corporate professional with 20+ years of Marketing and Product Management experience in the Financial Services industry. Tokes is passionate about empowering women to put their best foot forward and is the content creator behind Tokes Take on Style, helping busy women unleash their inner confidence through effortless style, lifestyle and travel tips at instagram.com/tokestakeonstyle where she has over 30K followers. Tokes has collaborated with brands like Cole Haan, SheaMoisture, Rachel Zoe, Stitch Fix, HUE, and Express, and she has been featured by Google Creators, WBFF Fox 45 Baltimore News and Power to Fly. Click here for features.
Tokes launched TTOS Belts to help busy women instantly and effortlessly elevate any outfit from weekday to weekend. Growing up in the vibrant tapestry of Nigerian culture and moving onto the electric energy of New York City, Tokes crafts her custom designed belts as a homage to the multifaceted essence of womanhood.
For media inquiries, contact Tokes at tokes@tokestakeonstyle.com.
###
Tokes Ojo-Ade
TTOS Belts
tokes@tokestakeonstyle.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
How to Elevate with Accessories