Top Voices in Science Fiction and Fantasy Hail from Australia and New Zealand

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future 40 book, eBook, audiobook next to cover art "Starcatcher"

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future 40 book, eBook, audiobook

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 40 image with a new release banner in upper right corner

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 40 new release

Twenty Australia and New Zealand winners have been published in L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volumes since the inception of the Contests.

Much of L. Ron Hubbard’s material which formed the foundations of the workshops provided a solid and informative base; ideal starting points for approaching illustrating and writing skills....”
— Shaun Tan, Illustrators of the Future Judge
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australia and New Zealand continue to prove themselves significant resources for the future of science fiction and fantasy storytelling and illustration. This year, Connor Chamberlain, from New Zealand, was an Illustrators of the Future winner and was brought to Hollywood for a weeklong workshop and gala awards ceremony. His art was published in “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 40,” which will be released on July 9 in Australia and New Zealand.

Over the four decades of the L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future competitions, there have been 20 winners from down under, including:

- 1992 (Volume 8) Illustrator winner, Academy Award Winner, and Illustrators of the Future Contest Judge Shaun Tan
- 1993 (Volume 9) Writer winner, #1 New York Times bestselling author, and Writers of the Future Contest Judge Sean Williams
- 2002 (Volume 18) Writer winner and Ditmar award-winning Australian author, Lee Battersby
- 2005 (Volume 21) Writer winner and multi-award-winning Australian author, Cat Sparks
- 2008 (Volume 24) Grand prize writer winner and Aurealis award-winning Australian author Ian McHugh
- 2008 (Volume 24) Illustrator winner and Australian comics artist Alexandra Szweryn
- 2010 (Volume 26) Writer winner and Aurealis award-winning Australian author, Jason Fischer
- 2012 (Volume 28) Writer winner Ben Mann
- 2015 (Volume 31) Writer winner Samantha Murray
- 2015 (Volume 31) Illustrator winner, professional freelance illustrator and concept designer Amit Dutta
- 2020 (Volume 36) Grand prize writer winner and award-winning Australian author Chris Winspear
- 2020 (Volume 36) Writer winner and Australian author, Michael Gardner
- 2022 (Volume 38) Writer winner and Australian author, J.A. Becker
- 2024 (Volume 40) Illustrator winner from New Zealand, Connor Chamberlain

Selected from a field of thousands of entrants from 180 countries, Volume 40 features winners from eight countries: Canada, China, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Portugal, the UK, and the USA, and from Dunedin, New Zealand, illustrator winner Connor Chamberlain, with his illustration of the fantasy story “Da-Ko-Ta.” “Another winner from the Great Southern Land has been published in ‘L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 40,’ stated Joni Labaqui, the Contests’ Director, “making a total of four winners in the last five years alone.”

Sean Williams (“Honor Among Ghosts” and six Star Wars novels) wrote that the “[Writers of the Future] Contest feels like family, one that has been there to support me as I grew as a writer. I am proud to be part of that ever-growing family as it evolves with us even further into the future.” While Shaun Tan (“The Lost Thing” and “The Arrival”) noted when becoming an Illustrators of the Future Contest Judge, “Much of L. Ron Hubbard’s material which formed the foundations of the workshops provided a solid and informative base; ideal starting points for approaching illustrating and writing skills and work practices. The fact that some of the same articles were applicable to both the writers’ and Illustrators’ workshops demonstrates their flexibility, broadness, and scope.”

Volume 40’s eBook and digital audiobook are available via Amazon.com.au and will be available in paperback stores throughout Australia and New Zealand on July 9.

L. Ron Hubbard created the Writers of the Future Writing Contest in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” The Contests have proven very successful.

The 559 winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 8,000 novels and short stories, created 36 New York Times bestselling novels, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.

The 406 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have created art for 7 New York Times bestselling books, 9 album covers, 29 public murals, 131 major motion pictures, gaming feature films, TV shows, and documentaries, 518 comics, and 704 book and magazine covers.

For further information about Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit www.writersofthefuture.com.

Emily Goodwin
Author Services, Inc.
+1 323-466-3310
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

Book and art trailer for the L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers Of The Future Anthology Volume 40, published by Galaxy Press.

You just read:

Top Voices in Science Fiction and Fantasy Hail from Australia and New Zealand

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Emily Goodwin
Author Services, Inc.
+1 323-466-3310
Company/Organization
Galaxy Press
7051 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-466-3310
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author, L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press is located in the Author Services, Inc. building on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. It is the United States publisher and distributor for Mr. Hubbard’s complete fiction library, including perennial and New York Times bestsellers such as Battlefield Earth, Mission Earth, Fear, Final Blackout and To the Stars. In 2008, Galaxy Press embarked upon a six-year program to re-publish over 150 short stories and novelettes written by Mr. Hubbard in the 1930s and 1940s, in the form of an 80-volume book and full cast audio drama series. These stories span every genre from western and mystery to fantasy and science fiction. The annual L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future anthology, featuring new authors selected by a panel of blue ribbon judges, is likewise published by Galaxy Press. Realizing the tremendous wealth of fiction writings and content created by L. Ron Hubbard, the Galaxy Press staff continuously strive to create new product lines, maximize the value of the works and making them available in every format to new audiences.

https://galaxypress.com/

More From This Author
Top Voices in Science Fiction and Fantasy Hail from Australia and New Zealand
L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future 40th Anniversary Celebrated with over 100 Awards, Proclamations, and Recognitions
L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 40 Audiobook Celebrates 12 New Voices in Sci Fi and Fantasy
View All Stories From This Author