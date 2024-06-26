Office of Administration holds ceremony for 2023 State Team Member of the Month and Award of Distinction Honorees

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Office of Administration (OA) recognized the efforts of state team members across state agencies today by holding a reception honoring the 2023 State Team Member of the Month and Award of Distinction recipients at The Millbottom event center in Jefferson City. Governor Mike Parson was also in attendance to applaud the efforts of our state workforce who continue to enhance and improve the quality of life for Missourians.

"We could not be more proud of the team members honored here today and of the dedication and hard work they embody every day, “said Governor Parson. “Our public servants go above and beyond to improve our communities, helping ensure the wellbeing and safety of all Missourians. Their unwavering commitment and steadfast efforts are the backbone of our state."

The State Team Member of the Month recipients are recognized for providing outstanding service as a state team member for the citizens of Missouri. The Award of Distinction is given to individuals or groups who go above and beyond their normal job duties in the categories of heroism, human relations, innovation, leadership, public service, and safety.

2023 State Team Member of the Month Honorees

Madison Sosolik, Department of Education and Secondary Education (January)

Leslie Albrecht and Christopher Holland, Department of Health and Senior Services (February)

Meghan Basinger, Department of Public Safety-Missouri State Highway Patrol (March)

Stacy Kempker, Department of Health and Senior Services (April)

Les Hall, Department of Transportation (May)

Nicole Robinson, Department of Social Services (June)

Jill Crossland, Department of Health and Senior Services (July)

DJ Patrick, Department of Social Services (August)

Justin Peabody, Department of Public Safety-Missouri State Highway Patrol (September)

Missy Pyatt, Department of Revenue (October)

Johnathan Roberts and Adam Johnson, Department of Public Safety-Missouri State Highway Patrol (November)

Gail Ward, Department of Social Services (December)

2023 Award of Distinction Honorees

Ed Randolph, Hunter Wissbaum, and Wyatt Thompson, Department of Transportation, Heroism

Mark Krause, Department of Corrections, Human Relations

Jody Enderle, Matthew Raymond, Mitchell Treadwell, Robert Dunn, Department of Corrections, Innovation

Christopher Kimsey, Department of Social Services, Leadership

Amber Byrd, Department of Corrections, Public Service

MoDOT Safety Response Team, Department of Transportation, Safety

Both the Missouri State Team Member of the Month program and the Missouri State Team Member Award of Distinction program are administered by the Office of Administration/Division of Personnel.