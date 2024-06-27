Gwendolyn H. Everett, Ph.D., Named Interim Dean of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts

Washington, D.C. - Gwendolyn H. Everett, Ph.D., an art historian with more than 30 years of teaching and administration experience at the collegiate level, has been named the interim dean of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. The current associate dean for Faculty Affairs with the college, Everett’s new role is effective July 1. She will replace fellow alumna dean Phylicia Rashad, whose three-year tenure ends on June 30.

Everett has held several roles within the University, including associate dean for the Division of Fine Arts when the college was housed under the College of Arts and Sciences. She has also served as director of the Howard University Gallery of Art, chair of the Department of Art and co-director of the Chair Leadership Academy.

In addition to her academic experience, Everett has served as a research consultant with the National Museum of African American History and Culture Plan for Action Presidential Commission with her findings on African American art collections documented in 2003’s The Time Has Come: Report to the President and to the Congress.

Everett has given national lectures on African American art, has been a panelist for various organizations including the National Endowment for the Humanities and the National Arts Education Association, and currently serves on the Virginians for the Arts Board of Directors. She’s also served on the Arena Stage Board of Directors, the Arts Council of Fairfax County, and the Virginia Commission for the Arts.

Everett received her bachelor’s degree in studio art from Spelman College, a master’s degree in art history from Howard University, and her doctorate in education from George Mason University. A renown expert in 19th and 20th century American and African American art, as well as museum and curatorial leadership, Everett brings a level of expertise that will benefit students within the College of Fine Arts and beyond, said Howard University President Ben Vinson III, Ph.D.

“Dr. Everett is a respected art historian whose knowledge and experience is exactly what we need as we work on plans to welcome a new class of students as well as returning students back to campus in a few weeks,” Vinson said. “Her understanding of art and deep knowledge of our University will be extremely helpful as we continue the search process for a permanent dean.”

Everett will succeed Rashad, who served as dean for three years. During her tenure, Rashad oversaw significant increases in fundraising for the college as the inaugural dean of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. As her tenure ends, she will complete a sabbatical year and advise President Vinson regarding special projects.

“I want to extend my sincere appreciation to Dean Rashad for the exemplary manner in which she has served her beloved alma mater,” Vinson said. “I am excited to continue working with her and seeing how her insight and experience can continue to make our students’ experience all that it can be and best prepare them for success after they graduate.”