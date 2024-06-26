Submit Release
Minister of Culture assures there will be a host of exciting activities for Nevis’ 50th Anniversary of Culturama

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 26, 2024) Minister of Culture in the Nevis Island Administration Deputy Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn has expressed confidence that the myriad of activities planned over the course of Nevis’ Culturama 50 and Homecoming Celebration will keep all visitors and residents fully entertained.

 

Speaking at the Culturama Secretariat press conference on Tuesday, June 25, Minister Evelyn said in anticipation of the influx of persons expected to descend on Nevis for the 50th anniversary celebrations the Ministry and Committee had put together a packed calendar of exciting events for the festival period.

 

“I’m assuring all who will be coming to the island of Nevis that we have enough activities. This year is the 50th anniversary, this year is homecoming, and we were very particular in terms of planning our events in terms of organizing our events to ensure that we have a variety, and not only a variety. There are some nights that you have two and three and four activities happening at the same time.

 

“So there is no way that people are going to come to the island and say we do not have enough. I believe that the Committee has done an excellent job in ensuring that we have enough activities. I want people to say about Culturama 50 that there is too much to do.”

 

The Deputy Premier encouraged persons who have not yet secured accommodation and rental vehicles on Nevis for the upcoming festival, to consider making arrangements on the sister island of St. Kitts. He also advised persons to call the Ministry of Tourism or the Ministry of Culture for assistance in this regard.

 

Nevis is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its Culturama festival this year from July 25th to August 6th under the theme “Celebrating Culture, Embracing History, It’s Culturama 50!”

