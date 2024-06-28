FCNE Announces Strategic Partnership with Playermaker to Enhance Player and Coaching Development Initiatives
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FCNE, a pioneering soccer organization dedicated to providing exceptional opportunities for young American soccer players to compete internationally, has announced a strategic partnership with Playermaker, a leading sports technology company. This collaboration aims to accelerate player and coaching development across FCNE, leveraging Playermaker's innovative tracking technology.
FCNE, headquartered in Connecticut, fills a critical gap in the market by offering unparalleled opportunities for talented young American soccer players to compete in prestigious tournaments across Europe and the world. Known for delivering bespoke travel and sporting experiences, FCNE has become the largest international delegation in the world’s biggest soccer festival, the Gothia Cup.
Through this partnership, Playermaker will re-equip players at FCNE with its cutting-edge foot-worn tracking technology. This advanced system captures a wide range of physical and technical performance metrics, including distance covered, number of touches, and more. These insights are invaluable for individual player improvement and will enable coaches to optimize training sessions and enhance overall team performance.
"We are excited about the possibilities this partnership brings," said Preston Junger, Head of Partnerships for FCNE. "Playermaker's technology will provide our players and coaches with the data and insights needed to take their performance to the next level while playing at the highest levels of international competition."
Playermaker, founded in 2017 in Israel, has rapidly grown to become a leader in sports technology. With substantial funding and partnerships with top clubs and federations worldwide, including Manchester City, Fulham F.C., and the United States Soccer Federation, Playermaker continues to innovate in the field of sports performance analysis.
"We are thrilled to partner with FCNE," said Nate Winkel, President of Playermaker North America. "By integrating our analytics into their training regimen, FCNE is set to elevate their standard of soccer development, empowering their athletes to reach their full potential."
FCNE's unique approach combines the expertise of experienced travel professionals and dedicated coaches to shape the next generation of soccer stars. Their tours to countries such as Sweden, Spain, Italy, England, France, and Denmark provide a platform for players to showcase their talents on an international stage.
This partnership represents a significant step forward in the development of youth soccer, combining FCNE's commitment to providing exceptional experiences with Playermaker's state-of-the-art technology.
For more information about the partnership and its impact on youth soccer development, please visit www.FC-NE.com and www.Playermaker.com.
About FCNE
Headquartered in Connecticut, FCNE provides unparalleled opportunities for talented young American soccer players to compete in international tournaments across Europe and the world, delivering bespoke travel and sporting experiences. With a team of experienced travel professionals and dedicated coaches, FCNE shapes the next generation of soccer stars, offering tours to prestigious soccer countries and creating unforgettable experiences for players and their families.
About Playermaker
Founded in 2017, Playermaker is a leading sports technology company that develops wearable devices to track and analyze player performance. With partnerships with top-tier clubs and sports federations, Playermaker's technology provides valuable insights for performance analysis, injury prevention, and overall player development. Playermaker has earned the FIFA quality certificate and continues to push the boundaries of sports technology innovation.
Media Contacts:
- FCNE: Preston Junger, Head of Partnerships, preston@fc-ne.com, 917-734-1369
- Playermaker: Nate Winkel, President of Playermaker North America, mailto:nate.winkel@playermaker.com, 310-993-1706
---
For additional information, visit http://www.FC-NE.com and http://www.playermaker.com.
