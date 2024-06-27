Groundbreaking: Modern Heart & Vascular to Build Cardiovascular Center in Houston
Every Heart Has a Story, What's Yours?”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern Heart and Vascular Institute proudly announces the groundbreaking of its new state-of-the-art facility on McKay Drive, Humble, Texas. This cutting-edge center is designed to provide unparalleled cardiovascular care to the community, enhancing the institute's capabilities and solidifying its commitment to patient-centered healthcare.
The groundbreaking ceremony marks a significant milestone for Modern Heart and Vascular, which has been at the forefront of innovative cardiovascular treatments and diagnostics. This center will provide advanced medical technology, comprehensive patient care services, and a team of highly skilled specialists in cardiology, pediatrics, heart and vein care, and dietetics – all under one roof.
Dr. Rajiv Agarwal, MD, a cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular, commented: This new facility represents our dedication to advancing cardiovascular health in our community. Our goal is to provide our patients with the best possible care in a state-of-the-art environment where innovation and compassion go hand in hand. Our motto has always been 'Patients First,' and this new center embodies that commitment.
A Team Dedicated to Exceptional Care
Modern Heart and Vascular Institute is home to a team of highly skilled and experienced physicians, including Dr. Michael Siropaides, Dr. Percy Morales, Dr. Ricardo Bellera, Dr. William Kalchoff, Dr. Joshua Quinones, Dr. Mouzam Faroqui, Dr. Dorothy Pei, and Dr. Devang Parikh. These specialists are dedicated to providing exceptional care to their patients.
The new facility will offer a broader range of testing and procedures to ensure patients receive the most advanced and personalized care possible. This includes:
Advanced diagnostics: Electrocardiogram, Echocardiogram, Doppler Ultrasound, Ankle-Brachial Index, Cardiac CT Scan, Cardiac PET/CT Scan, Nuclear Cardiac Stress Test.
Minimally invasive procedures: Coronary angioplasty and stenting, peripheral artery interventions, and other innovative techniques.
Cardiac rehabilitation: Supervised exercise programs and lifestyle modification counseling to help patients improve their heart health.
Electrophysiology services: Diagnosis and treatment of arrhythmias (irregular heartbeats).
Modern Vein Treatments: Laser ablation, radiofrequency ablation, varicose vein surgery, sclerotherapy, and vein stripping.
Preventive Heart Care: Cholesterol screenings, blood pressure monitoring, weight management counseling, and smoking cessation programs.
Cardiac Consultation: Consultation with a cardiologist to discuss your heart health and develop a personalized treatment plan.
Cardiovascular Exam: A comprehensive evaluation of your heart health, including a physical exam, medical history review, and diagnostic testing.
Intensive Cardiac Rehab: A specialized program to help patients recover from heart events and improve their long-term cardiovascular health.
A Convenient Location with Modern Amenities
The new location on McKay Drive has been strategically chosen to offer convenient access to residents and ensure that patients receive timely and efficient care. The facility will include modern consultation rooms, advanced imaging and diagnostic equipment, and specialized treatment areas designed to support various cardiovascular conditions.
Modern Heart and Vascular Institute has built a reputation for excellence in cardiovascular care. Its focus is on personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique needs. The new facility is expected to enhance these services further, providing a comprehensive and integrated approach to heart health.
The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by local officials, healthcare professionals, and community members, all of whom expressed their support for the new development. The event celebrated progress and was a testament to the institute's ongoing commitment to improving cardiovascular health outcomes.
Construction of the new Modern Heart and Vascular facility on McKay Drive is expected to be completed by mid-2025, and patients will be able to access it shortly thereafter.
For more information about Modern Heart and Vascular Institute and updates on the new facility, please visit www.modernheartandvascular.com or contact 832-644-8930.
