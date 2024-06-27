Building and Construction Material Solutions for the Houston Build Expo
Interstate Advanced Materials showcases material solutions alongside the Houston Build Expo, which runs from June 26th to June 27th in Houston, Texas.
Renovo-MPC™ is sustainable without compromising on the physical properties general-purpose polycarbonate is known for.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interstate Advanced Materials showcases material solutions alongside the Houston Build Expo, which runs from June 26th to June 27th in Houston, Texas. Houston Build Expo offers building and construction professionals a comprehensive platform to discover the latest products and technologies, network with industry peers, and learn about current trends through keynotes and educational sessions.
Interstate Advanced Materials provides sustainable material alternatives such as Renovo-MPC™ post-consumer polycarbonate to the building and construction industries. Renovo-MPC™ is sustainable without compromising on the physical properties general-purpose polycarbonate is known for. Its high light transmission, low haze, extreme impact resistance, and excellent optical properties make it great replacement for glass in skylights, glazing, and windows. Like general-purpose polycarbonate, this virtually unbreakable polycarbonate sheet is highly workable, allowing for easy routing, drilling, sawing, and thermoforming. Renovo-MPC™ can contribute towards LEED credits in certain building applications.
ACRE™ composite decking board sheet is an eco-friendly wood alternative made from 100% recyclable and sustainable rice husk fibers. It maintains the look and feel of wood without its weaknesses to pests, splintering, cracking, rotting, or deforming and is an ideal alternative to wood for renovations and remodels. ACRE™ has a UL94 V-0 fire rating, is waterproof, and features excellent weatherability. It can be stained, sanded, glazed, painted, digitally printed, or finished with oil to help match the aesthetic of any construction project.
Another material solution popular in the industry, Type 1 PVC is a reliable and versatile material widely used in building and construction due to its high mechanical strength, light weight, electrical insulation properties, and cost-effectiveness. Its durability and light weight make it ideal for building and construction applications, including piping and window and door profiles. PVC is relatively cost-effective for the advantages it provides and helps construction firms and contractors save on material costs.
Interstate Advanced Materials looks forward to partnering with building and construction experts as Houston Build Expo 2024 draws to a close to help find solutions for current industry challenges. The company remains committed to helping builders and construction specialists learn more about the benefits of plastics and composite materials. Building and construction professionals seeking to lower their material costs can save 30%+ on Renovo-MPC™, ACRE™, Type 1 PVC, and more with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership.
Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Advanced Materials is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Advanced Materials website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (800) 742-3444.
