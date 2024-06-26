House Bill 2310 Printer's Number 3408
PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - An Act amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, establishing the Agriculture Innovation Grant Program and Agriculture Innovation Board.
