Senate Bill 1274 Printer's Number 1773

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - An Act amending the act of July 2, 2004 (P.L.492, No.57), known as the Sign Language Interpreter and Transliterator State Registration Act, further providing for title of act, for definitions, for office responsibilities, for State registration required, for State registration and for provisional registration.
