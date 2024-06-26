Northern Vancouver Island receives new harvest level

CANADA, June 26 - British Columbia’s chief forester has set the new allowable annual cut (AAC) level for the North Island Timber Supply Area (TSA).

The new AAC for the North Island TSA is 1,096,000 cubic metres. This is a 12.2% reduction from the previous AAC, while remaining above the average harvest level in recent years.

To promote the harvest of red alder trees, maintain sustainable forestry, manage old growth and protect against over harvesting within the Sayward Timber Supply Block, the new determination includes four partitions:

9,000 cubic metres of red alder can be harvested from anywhere in the TSA;

A maximum of 1,087,000 cubic metres of coniferous timber, of which a maximum of 543,500 cubic metres of coniferous timber may be harvested from stands older than 140 years; and a maximum of 543,500 cubic metres of coniferous timber may be harvested from stands 140 years and younger;

A maximum of 450,000 cubic metres of all species can be harvested from the Sayward Timber Supply Block located in the southeastern portion of the TSA.

The AAC determination reflects additional wildlife habitat protections, land removals following First Nation agreements, and the removal of some helicopter-access areas with consistently low harvest levels.

Within the North Island TSA, there are also two upcoming Forest Landscape Planning projects, with seven First Nations and the Province working together toward sustainable forest management that will support forest health, support harvest volumes, benefit local jobs and advance reconciliation.

The North Island TSA comprises approximately 1.7 million hectares in the North of Vancouver Island. The TSA overlaps the territory of 26 First Nations, all of which were consulted during the timber supply review process, and feedback considered. The chief forester also sought and considered public and industry input.

The chief forester’s AAC determination is an independent, professional judgment based on information ranging from technical forestry reports, First Nations consultations, input from the public and government’s social and economic objectives.

Under the Forest Act, the chief forester must determine the AAC in each of the province’s 37 timber-supply areas and 34 tree farm licences at least once every 10 years.