Matthew Goodman III, the new Director of Bands

Allen University Welcomes Matthew Goodman III as Director of Bands

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew Goodman III has been selected to lead the Allen University Band of Gold! He is a distinguished musician with a robust background in music performance and education. He holds a Master of Music degree and has demonstrated exceptional talent and leadership throughout his career.

During his tenure at Miles College, Mr. Goodman served as Assistant Director of Bands. His expertise extended from arranging music to directing the Euphonium section. He also served as a Graduate Assistant for the Alabama A&M University Marching Maroon and White Band.

Mr. Goodman's musical ambitions flourished once he assumed the role of Head Band Director at Pleasant Grove High School, in Metro Birmingham, AL. Under his guidance, the band achieved outstanding success, including a Straight Superior Rating in competitions and the prestigious title of 1st place US Bands Champion. His directorship also led to the band receiving the 2023 All Superior Rating and being recognized as the Best-in-Class 2A Central Alabama Marching Band.

Allen is not only pleased to welcome Mr. Matthew Goodman III to the AU family, but equally excited to witness the continued growth and success achieved in his earlier work.