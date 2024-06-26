Submit Release
Director of the District Department of Transportation Sharon Kershbaum Confirmation Resolution of 2024

Director of the District Department of Transportation Sharon Kershbaum Confirmation Resolution of 2024, PR25-0723

Testimony of Sharon Kershbaum, Acting Director, District Department of Transportation

Before the Committee on Transportation and the Environment Council of the District of Columbia

Charles Allen, Chairperson

Thursday, June 20, 2024
9:00 A.M.
 

John A. Wilson Building

Room 120
1350 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
Washington, D.C. 20004

Director of the District Department of Transportation Sharon Kershbaum Confirmation Resolution of 2024

