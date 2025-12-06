FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DDOT Announces DC Streetcar Delayed Opening Due to Signal Work on H Street

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will adjust DC Streetcar service hours on Monday, November 24, 2025, to accommodate scheduled signal work at H Street NE & 14th Street NE. On this date, DC Streetcar service will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will close at its normal time of 12 a.m. (midnight).

Regular operating hours will resume following the completion of this work.

DDOT encourages riders to plan travel accordingly and consider using alternate transportation options if traveling before 10:30 a.m. on November 24.

For more information about DDOT’s Streetcar Service, alerts are available on Twitter and Instagram @DCStreetcar and #DCSAlerts, as well as on the DC Streetcar website.

