Senate Bill 688 Printer's Number 1775

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - An Act amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor Code, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in Pennsylvania Liquor Stores, further providing for sales by Pennsylvania Liquor Stores; in licenses and regulations relating to liquor, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages, further providing for liquor importers' licenses, fees, privileges and restrictions, providing for ready-to-drink cocktail permit and for authority to acquire ready-to-drink cocktail permits, further providing for distributors' and importing distributors' restrictions on sales, storage, etc, for unlawful acts relative to malt or brewed beverages and licensees, for unlawful acts relative to liquor, malt and brewed beverages and licensees; and, in distilleries, wineries, bonded warehouses, bailees for hire and transporters for hire, further providing for limited distilleries and distilleries.

