Ojo Santa Fe Announces Summer Sounds Music Series and Lodging Specials
SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ojo Spa Resorts has announced the launch of Ojo Summer Sounds, a waterside celebration of live music, delicious bites, and refreshing libations set against the enchanting backdrop of Ojo Santa Fe. Every Wednesday from May 1st through August 31st, 2024, from 4-7pm, the Moon House Deck at Ojo Santa Fe will come alive with the sounds of some of Santa Fe's most beloved local musicians.
This event series is an excellent experience for guests, blending the serene ambiance of Ojo Santa Fe with the sounds of the region’s artists. Whether a local looking for a midweek escape or a visitor seeking a quintessential summer getaway to Santa Fe, Ojo Summer Sounds offers an unforgettable evening of music and relaxation.
Upcoming Artist Line-Up
High Desert Trio
Kick off the series with the High Desert Trio, a Santa Fe-based acoustic ensemble known for its electrifying blend of bluegrass, jam grass, and gypsy jazz. Their performances are a journey through diverse and adventurous acoustic music that promises to captivate audiences from the first note.
Nacha Mendez
Experience Nacha Mendez's music. Her work is a vibrant fusion of influences that expands the definition of Latin music, bringing a unique and passionate sound to the Moon House Deck.
Stephanie Hatfield
Stephanie Hatfield's music conjures images of wind-swept mesas and heartfelt stories. Her dreamy lyrics and emotional depth provide a powerful musical experience that resonates with listeners profoundly.
Kenny Crowley
Kenny Crowley's buttery vocals and meaningful lyrics are beautiful. His Americana style is rich with American roots influences, offering a compelling and soulful performance.
Kipp Bentley
Kipp Bentley, an award-winning singer-songwriter from Santa Fe, will grace the stage with his acclaimed album, "Rose of Jericho". With his heartfelt Americana tunes, Bentley’s music is both deeply personal and universally relatable.
Ojo Santa Fe Spa Resort Specials
To complement the Ojo Summer Sounds experience, Ojo Santa Fe Spa Resort is offering several enticing lodging specials perfect for anyone seeking a relaxing summer getaway at a wellness retreat in New Mexico filled with spring-fed thermal pools.
Soak in the Love: Romance Package
This is a couple's ultimate romantic escape. This package includes private soaking sessions and more, ensuring a memorable and intimate retreat.
Stay. Soak. Savor
Enjoy a $50 dining credit, an arrival fruit plate, and two sensory deprivation float tank sessions. This package is perfect for those looking to soak in our thermal waters and savor exquisite meals.
20% Off Stay: New Mexico Locals Only
Fellow New Mexicans are invited to take advantage of a special 20% stay discount. Celebrate local pride and unwind in the serene environment of Ojo Santa Fe.
Digital Detox Wellness Getaway
This package includes float tank sessions, private soaking, and a comprehensive digital detox experience.
Legends of La Cienega
This package includes museum passes, local goodies, and more, allowing you to explore the history, culture, and legends of the La Cienega Valley.
Nestled in the tranquil landscapes of Santa Fe, Ojo Santa Fe is a natural springs resort and spa that offers an ideal setting to unwind and rejuvenate. With a variety of cozy lodging options, award-winning spa treatments, and the addition of Ojo Summer Sounds, Ojo Santa Fe invites guests to immerse themselves in an oasis of relaxation and entertainment.
For more information on Ojo Summer Sounds and lodging specials or to make a reservation, please visit Ojo Santa Fe’s website. Don’t miss the chance to experience the magic of summer at Ojo Santa Fe.
About Ojo Santa Fe Spa Resort
Ojo Santa Fe Spa Resort, a haven for wellness and rejuvenation, embodies relaxation amidst New Mexico's natural splendor. Nestled in the heart of the La Cienega Valley just south of downtown Santa Fe, the resort boasts natural spring-fed pools that are gently heated to varying temperatures, as well as 77 acres of lush landscapes, providing a perfect backdrop for guests to unwind and recharge. Whether seeking solace in the thermal waters or indulging in their signature spa treatments, Ojo Spa Resorts invites guests to immerse themselves in a world of serenity and tranquility.
