Limusina.org Announces $10,000 Giveaway for Quinceanera Party
Nationwide Contest Winner to be Announced at Quinceanera.com Expo and Fashion Show in Ontario California and live on Social Media 09/15/2024
I never won anything in my life, but we want to give back to the Latino community nationwide”ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Limusina.org, a top-tier online platform specializing in event transportation services, has announced a thrilling $10,000 giveaway to promote their offerings to the over 500,000 girls slated to celebrate their Quinceanera this year and next. Adding to the excitement, the second-place winner will enjoy four hours of premium limousine service. To be eligible, winners must plan their celebrations for 2025. The fortunate winners will be announced during the Ontario Quinceanera.com Expo & Fashion show happening September 15th.
This incredible opportunity is open nationwide to those celebrating their Quinceanera in 2025. For more information and to review all the rules, please visit www.WinYourXV2025.com.
David Hirschfield, owner of Limusina.org, shared his excitement about the giveaway: “I never won anything in my life, but we want to give back to the Latino community nationwide.”
Limusina.org Mission Statement:
With over 500,000 Quinceaneras each year in the United States, Limusina.org is dedicated to providing the best service for those seeking limousine or party bus services for special events or occasions requiring luxury ground transportation. Our goal is to elevate the essence of every special moment in the life of our Spanish-speaking customers through incomparable luxury transport services. We specialize in creating unforgettable experiences for Quinceaneras, weddings, and all other special Latino events.
For further information, please contact:
Email: info@thebigeventshuttle.com
Phone: 833-573-7378
Limusina.org
+1 833-573-7378
email us here
