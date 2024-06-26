Manipur International University Bestows Prestigious Fellowship

Dr Terry the Synaptic Trainer ®. CEO of IGH3P Accredited Professional Body

In Integrative Neuroscience and Personalized Mental Health Treatments on Dr. Terence McIvor

My passion is to empower mental health professionals with advanced skills, enabling them to deliver exceptional care and make a profound impact on their clients' lives.” — Dr Terry McIvor

LONDONDERRY, COUNTY LONDONDERRY, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manipur International University (MIU) is delighted to announce the prestigious Fellowship in Integrative Neuroscience and Personalized Mental Health Treatments awarded to Dr. Terence McIvor. This distinguished fellowship recognizes Dr. McIvor’s exceptional contributions to the fields of psychology, neuroscience, psychiatry, and neuroscience therapy and underscores MIU’s commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in these critical areas.

Dr. McIvor, a leading figure in neuroscience research and clinical practice, brings a wealth of expertise and a visionary approach to the fellowship. Dr. McIvor also holds the Psychology and Neuroscience Therapy chair at MIU and serves as the CEO of the International Guild of Hypnotherapy, NLP, and 3 Principles Practitioners and Trainers. This dual role has been instrumental in his selection for this fellowship. As the Senior Fellow, Dr. McIvor will lead this groundbreaking program, driving the integration of innovative therapies and personalized mental health treatments.

Professor Dr Pallathadka said. "As the Chancellor of Manipur International University (MIU), I am proud to announce Dr Terence McIvor as the recipient of this esteemed fellowship," Dr McIvor's pioneering work and dedication to developing innovative therapies and training coaches to extremely high levels align perfectly with our mission at MIU. We are confident Dr. McIvor will make significant strides in advancing mental health care and research."

Fellowship Highlights

The Fellowship in Integrative Neuroscience and Personalized Mental Health Treatments at MIU is a comprehensive program designed to equip scholars and practitioners with advanced skills and knowledge. Key components of the fellowship include:

Advanced Coursework: Fellows engage in rigorous coursework covering essential topics such as neuroanatomy, neurophysiology, neuroimaging, genetic and epigenetic influences on mental health, and advanced statistical methods for neuroscience research.

Innovative Research: The fellowship supports cutting-edge research projects led by the fellows. Dr. McIvor will focus on areas including neuroplasticity, the neurobiological basis of mental health disorders, and developing novel therapeutic interventions.

Clinical Practice: Fellows gain hands-on experience in personalized mental health treatments using state-of-the-art techniques such as neuroimaging, pharmacogenomics, and psychotherapeutic interventions under the supervision of experienced clinicians.

Interdisciplinary Collaboration: The program emphasizes the importance of interdisciplinary teamwork, with fellows working alongside experts from various fields, including neuroscience, psychology, psychiatry, and genetics.

About Dr. Terence McIvor

Dr. Terence McIvor is a renowned psychologist and neuroscientist with a distinguished career dedicated to understanding and treating mental health disorders. His work in psychiatric and neuroscience therapy has significantly contributed to the field, particularly in the areas of brain plasticity and personalized treatment approaches. As the Chair of Psychology and Neuroscience Therapy at MIU and the CEO of the International Guild of Hypnotherapy, NLP, and 3 Principles Practitioners and Trainers, Dr. McIvor has been pivotal in developing innovative therapies and training coaches to the highest standards. As Senior Fellow, Dr McIvor will lead the Fellowship in Integrative Neuroscience and Personalized Mental Health Treatments, driving groundbreaking research and clinical practice.

About Manipur International University

Manipur International University is a leading institution dedicated to excellence in education and research. Known for its innovative approach and commitment to addressing global challenges, MIU offers a dynamic and supportive environment for students and researchers.