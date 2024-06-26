Bullying Policy Tools & Resources

Bullying

Harassment

Examples of Bullying Policies

For schools that implement Second Step by Committee for Children, access the Second Step resources below at the Second Step website by logging in with your Second Step username and password and navigating to the following location: Bullying Prevention Unit>Program Coordinators>Implementation and Evaluation>Sample Forms and Policies.

Second Step Sample Anti-Bullying Policies and Procedures

Second Step Hierarchy of Consequences

Second Step Top Ten Alternatives to Suspension

Second Step Sample Bullying Report Form

Second Step Student Behavior Change Plan

Second Step Sample Student Safety Plan

School Bullying Training Course on Kansas TRAIN

The goal of this course is to provide school principals, counselors, and others in the school community with the skills to analyze their school/district's bullying policy.