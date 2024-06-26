Bullying Policy Tools & Resources
Bullying
Harassment
Examples of Bullying Policies
For schools that implement Second Step by Committee for Children, access the Second Step resources below at the Second Step website by logging in with your Second Step username and password and navigating to the following location: Bullying Prevention Unit>Program Coordinators>Implementation and Evaluation>Sample Forms and Policies.
- Second Step Sample Anti-Bullying Policies and Procedures
- Second Step Hierarchy of Consequences
- Second Step Top Ten Alternatives to Suspension
- Second Step Sample Bullying Report Form
- Second Step Student Behavior Change Plan
- Second Step Sample Student Safety Plan
School Bullying Training Course on Kansas TRAIN
The goal of this course is to provide school principals, counselors, and others in the school community with the skills to analyze their school/district's bullying policy.