Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,304 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,087 in the last 365 days.

Program Resources

Grant Application Information

This is a competitive grant that runs from July-June every year. Applications are due mid-March. Interested applicants should attend the Community Health Promotion Summit. For more information about the application process and timeline, visit the KDHE Aid to Local grant site

Application Resources

You just read:

Program Resources

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more