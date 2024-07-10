Bellissima Laser Hair Removal Expands with New Location in Live Oak
Expanding into Live Oak, Bellissima now has multiple locations in San AntonioSAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Antonio, TX – Bellissima Laser Hair Removal, renowned for providing the best laser hair removal in San Antonio, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new location in Live Oak. Situated at 12315 Judson Road, this new facility opened on May 3rd, 2024, extending Bellissima's top-notch services to residents of Universal City, Converse, Selma, Schertz, Cibolo, and beyond.
Founded by Anthony Carrasco, a former Marine and competitive cyclist, Bellissima Laser Hair Removal was established from a vision to revolutionize the laser hair removal experience. Frustrated by the unpredictability and hidden fees often associated with traditional laser hair removal, Carrasco applied his rigorous discipline and commitment to transparency to create a salon that offers straightforward, unlimited treatments and lifetime touch-ups for one low monthly cost.
The new Live Oak location embodies Bellissima's commitment to excellence and community. As a Latino veteran-owned business, Bellissima prides itself on its deep roots in the San Antonio community and its dedication to various local causes. The salon's affiliation with the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce underscores its commitment to the local economy and veteran affairs.
Clients at the Live Oak location can expect the same high standards that have made Bellissima a household name in San Antonio. The salon offers a range of laser hair removal services, from small areas to larger body regions, all under its signature no-nonsense pricing plan. The plan guarantees unlimited treatments and lifetime touch-ups, ensuring clients receive the best care without financial strain.
Anthony Carrasco, founder of Bellissima, expressed his enthusiasm about the new location, stating, "Our expansion into Live Oak is more than just a growth opportunity; it's a chance to bring our trusted, effective, and community-focused services to even more individuals. We're excited to make laser hair removal accessible to a wider audience and continue our legacy of precision and passion."
Bellissima's Live Oak location is now accepting new clients. Interested individuals are invited to book a free consultation to experience the difference at Bellissima, where every treatment is backed by a promise of quality and care.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit Bellissima Laser Hair Removal at the new Live Oak branch or our original location in La Cantera.
