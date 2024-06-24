Submit Release
Governor issues statement on Las Vegas flooding 

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement Monday on the flooding in northern New Mexico.

“My administration is working with the City of Las Vegas to ensure its water treatment plant is fully operational in the aftermath of damaging floods,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. We’re doing everything in our power to get this problem resolved as quickly as possible.”

