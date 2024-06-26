Press communiqué of the Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussions

GENEVA, 26 June 2024 – The 61st round of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) took place on 25-26 June 2024 in accordance with the six-point agreement of 12 August 2008 and implementing measures of 8 September 2008.

In Working Group I, the participants engaged in active, at times tense, exchanges of views on the practical implementation of the 2008 six-point agreement, with a particular emphasis on non-use of force and international security arrangements.

In Working Group II, discussions were also challenging, but participants managed to address several humanitarian issues, such as crossings, documentation, detentions, missing persons and health.

The participants welcomed the smooth cooperation in the framework of the Ergneti Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM), including on irrigation water sharing. The Co-Chairs reiterated the importance of resuming the Gali IPRM meetings without further delay.

Unfortunately, the issue of internally displaced persons and refugees again could not be discussed due to a walkout by some participants.

All participants reiterated their commitment to the GID process as a unique platform and agreed to hold the next round before the end of this year.