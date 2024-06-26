Post Session Report :: Wednesday, June 26, 2024

SB 739, PN 1670 (Vogel) – An Act amending Title 40 (Insurance) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in regulation of insurers and related persons generally, providing for telemedicine. A vote of 49-1 was recorded.

HB 109, PN 2140 (Ciresi) – The bill establishes an Act prohibiting fees for early termination of certain contracts upon death and providing for waiver of applicable fees. A vote of 46-4 was recorded.

SB 645, PN 686 (Hughes) The bill amends Title 53 to decrease the term of adverse position for lands used as community gardens in a city of the first class.

Amendment A05135 (Laughlin) – Clarifies that the possessor must be a resident of the City of Philadelphia. Requires a possessor seeking to obtain title to submit a simple plan to the court for paying all required taxes on the property. Requires a deed restriction on a property obtained under these provisions that the property will remain a community garden for at least seven years and that the owner will comply with local regulations. The deed restriction may be removable upon petition to the court showing the deed restriction imposes a financial or economic hardship.

Cleans up language in the bill and defines “permitted use” and “privately owned vacant land” as privately held land that isn’t owned by the U.S. Government, State Government, City of Philadelphia, municipal organization, land bank, redevelopment authority, a public body, a body corporate and politic and a nonprofit organization of which the directors are City officials and upon dissolution ownership would vest in the City. Strikes an unnecessary definition of “real property.”

The amendment passed by a vote of 50-0 and the bill went over in its order.

SB 965, PN 1215 (Culver) – The bill amends Human Services Code to cover rapid whole genome sequencing in Medical Assistance. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 1147, PN 1682 (Bartolotta) – This bill amends Title 75 (relating to vehicles) to authorize the safety inspections of motorcycles to occur any month of the year. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 1192, PN 1779 (Gebhard) – The bill amends Title 51 (Military Affairs) to expand the ability for the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to lease land at Fort Indiantown Gap. The bill also creates the Service Members, Veterans, and Their Families Fund (Fund) with the revenue generated from the leases. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 1818, PN 2254 (Cepeda-Freytiz) – This bill amends Act 325 of 1982, the Self-Service Storage Facilities Act, allowing for redundant advertisements to be posted for the purpose of conducting sales of personal property. A vote of 49-1 was recorded.

SB 82, PN 1768 (Phillips-Hill) – The bill would extend fee exemptions to a service dog used in the performance of services by a police department, fire department or sheriff’s office or in the performance of rescue services or emergency medical services. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 1246, PN 1780 (Kearney) – This bill amends Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes establishing the State Safety Oversight Office within the Department of Transportation and providing for its powers and duties. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 913, PN 1727 (Langerholc) – This bill prohibits students under the age of 18 from receiving virtual mental health services in school from someone who is not a licensed mental health care professional in the Commonwealth without prior consent from their parent.

Amendment A05214 (Langerholc) – The amendment makes changes to the definition section and adds a construction provision.

The definitions are changed by:

Adding a definition for artificial intelligence and qualified professional

Changing the definition of Virtual Mental Health Services to include the two new terms.

School entity definition remains the same even though redrafted in the listing.

The construction provision is included to specify that the Act is not to be construed to authorize practices or grant immunities if in violation of law, rule, or regulation.

The amendment passed by a vote of 28-22 and the bill went over in its order.

SB 971, PN 1728 (Coleman) – This bill requires schools to notify parents and educators when a student, parent, educator, or other individual possesses a weapon on school grounds, school-sponsored activity, and transportation to either. It applies to both public and private schools. A vote of 47-3 was recorded.