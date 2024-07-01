Announcing Plate It Up: A Party Game of Culinary Creativity

Plate It Up Logo, Order Tokens, and Menus

Ever wanted to serve up a deep-fried hot dog with sprinkles? Blue Wasatch Games' new party game, Plate It Up, lets you do just that!

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Wasatch Games is excited to announce the release of Plate It Up, a culinary party game where players craft hilarious dishes to win orders and claim the title of top chef. Plate It Up is a fresh take on the popular voting party game genre, designed to spark laughter and inspire culinary creativity.

In Plate It Up, players use random ingredients to create outrageous, delicious, or just plain weird dishes. Inspired by a player-selected star ingredient and scenario like "She was a 10 until she ordered..." or "While driving stick, I once saw my dad eating...", each player crafts the perfect dish to outdo the others. For example, “She was a 10 until she ordered a deep-fried hot dog covered in sprinkles.” The chef who earns the most orders each round takes a step closer to being crowned the ultimate culinary champion.

“Our mission with Plate It Up is to create a game that adapts to every group that plays,” said Justin Martin, Owner of Blue Wasatch Games. “Whether you’re making a dish to tickle an 8-year-old’s funny bone, or a culinary masterpiece you know grandma would love, Plate It Up provides a place for everyone's creativity to shine. Every round is unique, not only because of the scenarios and ingredients, but because of the people we play with.”

Plate It Up Key Features:

● Quick Bites: Featuring fast-paced 5-minute rounds and simple rules, ensuring an enjoyable and straightforward experience for players of all ages.

● Everybody Plays: In Plate It Up, unlike other party games, every player actively submits dishes each round and participates in voting, ensuring a dynamic and inclusive experience for all players.

● Immersive by Design: Plate It Up completely immerses each player with unique punny restaurants, matching restaurant order tokens, and completely unique menus for creating and displaying dishes.

● Endless Imagination: Plate It Up includes over 350 ingredients and scenarios, meaning every game offers a new recipe for laughter and creativity.

For more information or press assets, visit https://www.bluewasatch.com/pages/press.

Plate It Up is available on Amazon here or on our website here.

Retailers and distributors interested in partnering with us can contact us at sales@bluewasatch.com.

About Blue Wasatch Games

Blue Wasatch Games is a family run game company and creator of bestseller, Bamboozled. It creates unique and innovative products that inspire, entertain and encourage families and friends to spend time together. The mission of Blue Wasatch Games is to create games and experiences that deepen connections and encourage time spent together. The company strives to provide reasons to get together, spark conversations, share laughter, and create memories.

