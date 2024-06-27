Learn and Play® Montessori School Announces New Enrollment at Sunnyvale Campus for Daycare, Preschool, and Kindergarten
Learn And Play® Montessori School announces an informative new post detailing the expanded offerings and vibrant growth at its Sunnyvale Campus.
We are thrilled to see the rapid growth and positive impact of our Sunnyvale campus”SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn And Play® Montessori School, a top provider of early education services in the San Francisco Bay Area at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/, is excited to announce new online information for parents detailing the expanded offerings and vibrant growth at its Sunnyvale Campus. Opened in Spring 2024, this campus has quickly become a hub for nurturing young minds with innovative Montessori + STEM curriculum, accommodating an increasing number of enrollments.
— Kiran Grewal
Kiran Grewal, Co-Founder of Learn And Play® Montessori, shared her excitement: "We are thrilled to see the rapid growth and positive impact of our Sunnyvale campus. Our goal has always been to provide a nurturing and stimulating environment where children can thrive, and we are proud to offer a program that sets the stage for future leaders of science, technology, engineering, and math."
Located at 1055 Sunnyvale Saratoga Rd. Sunnyvale, CA, the campus is more than just a school; it’s a nurturing environment where children learn, grow, and thrive. With an innovative Montessori + STEM-based curriculum, it is setting the stage for the future leaders of Silicon Valley. The best-in-class program spans from daycare (childcare) to preschool to kindergarten, ensuring a comprehensive and flexible educational experience for children from toddlerhood through kindergarten.
Based on the new announcement, which can be read in its entirety at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/blog/raising-bright-leaders-at-learn-and-play-montessori-school-sunnyvale/, the following points are of key interest:
Toddler Program (18 months to 36 months):
The toddler program provides a safe and stimulating environment where little ones can explore, learn, and develop essential skills.
Preschool (Starting at age 2):
The preschool program at Learn and Play®Montessori builds upon the foundation laid in the toddler years. Through a combination of Montessori principles and STEM activities, children engage in hands-on learning experiences that foster curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking.
Transitional Kindergarten and Kindergarten:
As children prepare for elementary school, the transitional kindergarten and kindergarten programs provide them with the academic and social skills they need to succeed.
After School Programs:
The after-school programs offer a variety of activities, from arts and crafts to sports and music, providing children with opportunities to explore their interests and passions in a supportive environment.
For parents interested in learning more about the exceptional educational opportunities at Learn and Play®Montessori, the best step is to visit the school's website at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/sunnyvale/ for comprehensive information on programs and offerings. Additionally, booking a school tour at the Sunnyvale Campus is highly recommended.
ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY® MONTESSORI SCHOOL
Learn And Play® Montessori School (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/) is an early childhood education company focused on expanding its Montessori + STEM™ preschools and curriculum. Founded in 2008, the mission at Learn And Play® Montessori School is to inspire children to become self-confident and motivated individuals, providing opportunities for each child to reach their highest potential. Offerings include daycare, childcare, preschool, PreK, TK, kindergarten and after-school education in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, California, with a passion for combining Montessori + STEM™ (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).
