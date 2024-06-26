H-1 Salt Lake rehabilitation work to continue in the westbound direction

Main, News Posted on Jun 26, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users that three lanes will be closed on the westbound H-1 Freeway between the Pearl Harbor Interchange and the Salt Lake Boulevard underpass from 8:30 p.m., Saturday, June 29, continuously through 6 p.m., Sunday, June 30. This schedule will be in place over the next two weekends of June 29 and July 6, for the H-1 Freeway Salt Lake Rehabilitation Project.

Roadwork schedules will be coordinated with the H-1 Freeway Pearl City Viaduct Project to minimize impact to the public. The estimated completion date for this project is March 2025, weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and follow all traffic control signs. Message boards have been posted to provide advanced notice of closure information. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures. First responders and emergency vehicles have been notified of the closure. All work is weather permitting.

###