Update on the H-2 Freeway Northbound Improvements Project

Posted on Jun 26, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) provides an update on the northbound H-2 Freeway Improvements Project, between the Mililani Tech Park/Wheeler Army Airfield (AAF) off-ramp (Exit 7) and Wahiawā off-ramp (Exit 8).

Roadwork continues nightly on Sundays through Fridays, with hours limited between 8:30 p.m. and 5 a.m., for rumble strip installations. This work will continue through the end of August 2024.

HDOT has completed the installation of temporary striping and a third lane is open for use on the H-2 Freeway from the Mililani Tech Park/Wheeler AAF off-ramp (Exit 7) to the Wahiawā off-ramp (Exit 8).

HDOT will begin final improvements for the project by the beginning of next year. Installations of permanent striping and yellow impact reduction devices are scheduled from January 2025 to April 2025. While the impact devices are being installed, lanes will be reduced back to two lanes and shifted to the right side of the freeway to make room for construction. All roadwork is anticipated to be finished by May 2025.

For a list of weekly lane closures scheduled on Oʻahu, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/. Motorists are advised to drive with caution through the work zone. All work is weather permitting.

