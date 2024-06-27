Office of Kansas City Vascular Institute in Leawood, KS

Kansas City Vascular Institute successfully implants Abbott’s New Dissolvable Stent for People with Chronic Limb- Threatening Ischemia (CLTI) Below- the-Knee.

LEAWOOD, KS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abbott’s Esprit™ BTK Everolimus Eluting Resorbable Scaffold System (Esprit™ BTK System) offers a new option for people with the most extreme form of peripheral artery disease (PAD) for arteries below-the-knee (BTK).

Kanas City Vascular Institute in Leawood, Kansas announced today that on June 19th, 2024 it successfully implanted Esprit™ BTK Everolimus Eluting Resorbable Scaffold System (Esprit™ BTK System), a first-of-its-kind dissolvable stent for people with chronic limb- threatening ischemia (CLTI) below-the-knee (BTK). Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April 2024, the Esprit BTK System is designed to keep arteries open and deliver a drug called Everolimus to support vessel healing prior to dissolving.

The Esprit BTK System is comprised of materials similar to dissolving sutures. Once the blockage is open, the device is implanted through a catheter- based minimally invasive procedure. The scaffold helps heal the vessel and provides support until it is strong enough to remain open on its own.

“The FDA’s approval of Esprit BTK System is a step forward in below-the-knee therapy. This new treatment option supports healing while reducing the risk of long-term complications,”

Said Dr. Juan Carlos Correa. “We’re excited to

be able to offer our patients the latest technological advancements to treat chronic limb-threatening ischemia below-the-knee such as Abbott’s new dissolvable stent.”

Chronic limb-threatening ischemia below-the- knee is a severe form of PAD that occurs when arteries become clogged with plaque, and blood flow and oxygen can’t reach the lower leg and foot. Over 20 million people in the U.S. are living with PAD and only 10% of those people have been diagnosed.1,2 PAD disproportionately affects the Black and Hispanic communities with nearly 1 in 3 Black adults and 1 in 5 Hispanic adults developing the disease.3

We are very proud and excited that KCVI is able to offer the most up to date FDA approved treatment for PAD in an office setting.

About Kansas City Vascular Institute: Discover vascular care with Dr. Juan Carlos Correa and his expert team at the Kansas City Vascular Institute (KCVI), your destination for advanced, minimally invasive treatments for peripheral artery disease. With advanced diagnostics and a commitment to excellence, embark on a journey towards improved vascular health in a compassionate, patient-centered environment. Start your path to better health today with Kansas City's leading vascular specialists.