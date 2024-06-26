Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,145 in the last 365 days.

Stream Advisory Issued for Smoky Hill River located East of Salina, Kansas

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for Smoky Hill River from Salina east to the confluence with the Saline River.

The stream advisory is the result of operational issues at the Salina Wastewater Treatment Facility. The City has already resolved the issues.

The advisory has been issued because potential elevated levels of E.coli bacteria and other contaminants may be present in the Smoky Hill River. KDHE advises residents to stay away from the river at this time.  If you live or have activities near this stream, do not enter the stream or allow children or pets to enter the stream.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment will rescind the advisory once subsequent testing indicates that primary (swimming) contact has been deemed safe.

 

###

You just read:

Stream Advisory Issued for Smoky Hill River located East of Salina, Kansas

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more