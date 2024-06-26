Stream Advisory Issued for Smoky Hill River located East of Salina, Kansas

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for Smoky Hill River from Salina east to the confluence with the Saline River.

The stream advisory is the result of operational issues at the Salina Wastewater Treatment Facility. The City has already resolved the issues.

The advisory has been issued because potential elevated levels of E.coli bacteria and other contaminants may be present in the Smoky Hill River. KDHE advises residents to stay away from the river at this time. If you live or have activities near this stream, do not enter the stream or allow children or pets to enter the stream.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment will rescind the advisory once subsequent testing indicates that primary (swimming) contact has been deemed safe.

