Juneteenth Message of Chief Justice Recktenwald

HONOLULU — On this historic day in 1865, word of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached Galveston, Texas, marking the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth is both a time to honor the freedom and resilience of Black Americans, and to reflect upon their pursuit of true racial equality that continues to this day.

While we commemorate this pivotal moment in our nation’s history, it is essential that the ongoing struggle remains at the forefront of our collective consciousness. There is more work to be done, and we all have a shared responsibility in ensuring liberty and justice for all Americans.

As President Barack Obama once said, “Juneteenth has never been a celebration of victory, or an acceptance of the way things are. Instead, itʻs a celebration of progress. Itʻs an affirmation that despite the most painful parts of our history, things do get better. America can change.”

