St Kitts hosts OECS Pearl 2nd Bi-Annual Meeting

(Press release) Basseterre: St. Kitts, Wednesday, June 26, 2024: The 2nd Bi-Annual OECS PEARL Progress Review Meeting opened Tuesday, June 25 at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel focused on the commitment of member states to the transformation of education within the diaspora. The three-day meeting was preceded with a brief ceremony attended by Educational Officials from Anguilla, Antigua, and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mrs. Lisa-Romayne Archibald–Pistana, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education (St. Kitts and Nevis) in opening remarks expressed how vitally important the OECS PEARL initiative is to the transformation of the nation’s educational landscape.

“The hosting of this meeting in St. Kitts is a significant one as it solidifies the OECS’ commitment to regional harmony and development. I firmly believe that the OECS PEARL Programme is not just an initiative. It’s a beacon of hope, a catalyst for progress, and a testament to our collective commitment. The Ministry of Education continues on its journey to transform education in the Federation, and we believe that the OECS PEARL Programme, aligns with our mandate, as it too, aims to enhance educational access and elevate student learning. Like a precious pearl, this program symbolizes resilience, and hidden potential. It represents the iridescent promise that lies within each child – the promise of knowledge, empowerment, and a brighter tomorrow.”

Head of the Human and Social Division, OECS Commission, Mrs. Sisera Simon shared,

“As we gather here, we are reminded of the significant strides we have made since the inception of the OECS PEARL Program, which is now three years into its implementation. The PEARL Programme has been a beacon of collaborative effort, truly exemplifying the power of teamwork and our collective commitment to advancing regional integration through education across Member States.”

Mrs. Simon used the platform to remind stakeholders of the purpose for the meeting and the impact decisions taken will have on the lives of the children throughout the territories.

“The work we do through the OECS PEARL profoundly impacts their [young learners] lives. Every strategy we devise, every challenge we overcome, and every best practice we share directly contribute to creating a brighter, more equitable educational landscape for our children. Their dreams, aspirations, and futures are the driving force behind our efforts, and their success measures our true achievements.”