Community-Based Maternal Behavioral Health Services Program

Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Description

The purpose of this program is to improve access to evidence-based, timely, and culturally relevant maternal mental health and substance use (behavioral health) intervention and treatment by strengthening community referral pathways. Recipients will be expected to collaborate with pregnancy and postpartum healthcare organizations, refer individuals in need of behavioral health care to the appropriate entities, and provide short-term mental health and substance use services to individuals who cannot access care.

Eligibility

Eligible applicants are State, local, Tribal, and territorial governments, Tribal organizations, nonprofit community-based entities, and primary care and behavioral health organizations to address community behavioral health needs worsened by the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Award Information

Funding Mechanism: Cooperative Agreement

Anticipated Total Available Funding: $15,000,000

Anticipated Number of Awards: 6

Anticipated Award Amount: $500,000 per year

Length of Project: Up to 5 years

Cost Sharing/Match Required?: No

Additional Award Information: Proposed budgets cannot exceed $500,000 in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards will depend on the availability of funds, grantee progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, and compliance with all terms and conditions of award.