Community-Based Maternal Behavioral Health Services Program
Short Title:
Community-Based Maternal BHS
Initial Announcement Back to the Grants Dashboard
Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO)
NOFO Number: SM-24-013
Posted on Grants.gov: Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Application Due Date: Monday, August 26, 2024
Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) Number: 93.243
Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.
Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.
Description
The purpose of this program is to improve access to evidence-based, timely, and culturally relevant maternal mental health and substance use (behavioral health) intervention and treatment by strengthening community referral pathways. Recipients will be expected to collaborate with pregnancy and postpartum healthcare organizations, refer individuals in need of behavioral health care to the appropriate entities, and provide short-term mental health and substance use services to individuals who cannot access care.
Eligibility
Eligible applicants are State, local, Tribal, and territorial governments, Tribal organizations, nonprofit community-based entities, and primary care and behavioral health organizations to address community behavioral health needs worsened by the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Award Information
Funding Mechanism: Cooperative Agreement
Anticipated Total Available Funding: $15,000,000
Anticipated Number of Awards: 6
Anticipated Award Amount: $500,000 per year
Length of Project: Up to 5 years
Cost Sharing/Match Required?: No
Additional Award Information: Proposed budgets cannot exceed $500,000 in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards will depend on the availability of funds, grantee progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, and compliance with all terms and conditions of award.