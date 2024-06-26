Thomas Hyland, Esq. Among ‘Top 1%’ of Chicago Injury Lawyers

5764 South Archer Avenue, Chicago, IL 60638 Thomas Hyland Esq., Personal Injury Lawyer, Sobo & Sobo LLP Greg Sobo, Esq., Founder & CEO, Sobo & Sobo LLP

Thomas J. Hyland, Esq., personal injury lawyer at Sobo & Sobo is among 1% of nominated attorneys in Chicago selected to receive membership of the NADC.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas J. Hyland, Esq., personal injury lawyer at Sobo & Sobo is among 1% of nominated attorneys selected to receive membership of the National Association of Distinguished Counsel (NADC). This prestigious recognition comes just months after Sobo & Sobo opened their first office in Chicago, Illinois, highlighting the firm’s rapid integration and impact in the community.

The NADC is dedicated to promoting the highest standards of legal excellence. Membership is limited to the top 1% of attorneys in the United States, following a rigorous selection process that includes nominations, third-party research, and a panel review by a judicial board. Mr. Hyland's inclusion in this elite group is a testament to his exceptional skills, dedication, and commitment to his clients.

Mr. Hyland, known for his compassionate approach and relentless pursuit of justice, expressed his gratitude for the honor. "I am so incredibly honored and excited to be recognized by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel. This recognition means so much to me because it reflects not just my work, but the amazing support and dedication of the entire Sobo & Sobo team. I am truly passionate about helping our clients in Chicago. Knowing that I can make a difference in their lives and help them get the justice they deserve is what drives me every day. This honor inspires me to keep fighting for our clients and supporting them through their toughest times."

Mr. Hyland’s selection is a significant milestone for Sobo & Sobo’s new Chicago injury firm, which has quickly become an integral part of the local legal landscape. His expertise and dedication align perfectly with the firm’s mission to provide top-notch legal services to those in need.

Greg Sobo, Founder and CEO of Sobo & Sobo, expressed his pride in Mr. Hyland's accomplishment. “We are incredibly proud of Thomas for bringing our firm’s values and success to our new Chicago location. His recognition by the NADC is a testament to his outstanding work and dedication to our clients. We are excited to continue helping more people in the Chicago area as we become a part of this great community.”

The NADC's recognition of Mr. Hyland underscores the high level of professionalism and excellence he brings to his work. His ability to achieve outstanding results for his clients has set a new standard for the firm’s operations in Chicago, further solidifying Sobo & Sobo’s reputation for excellence in personal injury law.

About Sobo & Sobo LLP

Established in Middletown, New York in 1969, the Personal Injury Law Firm of Sobo & Sobo is made up of a group of professionals with a passion for helping others who also happen to be really talented attorneys. Our team of personal injury lawyers has received local and national acclaim in the industry for our over 50 years of experience winning for accident victims across Chicago, New York, and New Jersey.

Learn more about Sobo & Sobo’s team of Chicago personal injury lawyers at www.SoboLaw.com/locations/chicago

About The National Association of Distinguished Counsel

The National Association of Distinguished Counsel (NADC) is dedicated to promoting the highest standards of legal excellence. Founded with the mission to recognize attorneys who elevate the standards of the legal profession, the NADC brings together a select group of the most talented and respected lawyers in the United States. Membership is limited to the top 1% of attorneys, who are rigorously vetted through a meticulous selection process that includes nominations, third-party research, and a judicial review board.

Learn more about the National Association of Distinguished Counsel and its distinguished members at www.DistinguishedCounsel.org.

