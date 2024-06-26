World Customs Organization Releases Illicit Trade Report 2023

The World Customs Organization (WCO) announces the release of the Illicit Trade Report 2023, a comprehensive analysis of the current state and evolving trends of illicit trade. This year's report underscores the relentless challenges posed by illicit trade in an increasingly globalized world, highlighting its detrimental impact on legitimate markets, public trust, and the financing of criminal enterprises.

The report covers several critical areas for enforcement activities, including drugs, the environment, cultural heritage, money laundering and terrorist financing, intellectual property rights, health and safety, and revenue. Each of these areas presents unique challenges that require tailored enforcement strategies to effectively combat.

The findings presented in the report result from rigorous research and collaboration among WCO Secretariat staff, the Regional Intelligence Liaison Offices, and WCO Members. This collective effort underscores the necessity for solutions that are as dynamic and adaptable as the challenges they aim to address. Effective strategies require a coordinated, multifaceted approach, leveraging the collective expertise and experience of the global Customs community and its partners.

The analysis primarily relies on data collected from the WCO Customs Enforcement Network (CEN), a global database of Customs seizures and offences. The CEN serves as an invaluable resource, empowering WCO Members to access information on the illicit trafficking of various commodities, thereby enhancing their risk-targeting capacities.

By examining case studies, open-source intelligence, statistical data, and enforcement challenges, as well as leveraging technology through the CEN Data Visualization Tool, this report sheds light on the scale and scope of illicit trade. It offers actionable insights for policymakers and stakeholders across the globe.

One of the key highlights of the report is the emphasis on technological advancements and innovative tools that are being employed to combat illicit trade. For example, the CEN Data Visualization Tool allows for more effective analysis and interpretation of data, enabling Customs officials to identify patterns and trends that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Mr. Ian Saunders, WCO Secretary General, has emphasized the importance of broadening perspectives, fostering creativity, and embracing innovative approaches to combat illicit trade. "With the insights gained from this report, we must enhance our understanding, engage actively, and improve our responsiveness and effectiveness," he stated. "Customs administrations must remain pivotal in facilitating global trade and ensuring security amidst a constantly evolving landscape."

The report also underscores the significance of international cooperation and information sharing. The collaborative efforts of WCO Members, partners, and stakeholders have been instrumental in the report's production. Their valuable contributions, including data sharing, case studies, and survey responses, have been indispensable.

In addition to providing an overview of current trends, the Illicit Trade Report 2023 highlights several success stories where enhanced enforcement actions have led to significant seizures and disruptions of illicit activities. These examples serve as a testament to the effectiveness of the strategies employed and the importance of continued vigilance and adaptation.

The WCO extends its gratitude to all contributors who have dedicated their expertise and resources to this report. The production of the report has been made possible thanks to the participation and support of WCO Members, partners, and stakeholders. Their collaboration is a cornerstone of the WCO’s efforts to combat illicit trade.

The 2023 Illicit Trade Report is currently available in English, with the French version set to be released shortly. For more information and to access the full report, please visit the WCO website.