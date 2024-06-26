NielsenIQ (NIQ) Collaborates With SPAR International to Offer Spaceman Services Across the Globe

• NIQ Spaceman services expands to all SPAR partners worldwide

Chicago--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- NielsenIQ (NIQ), a global leader in consumer intelligence, proudly announces its strategic collaboration with SPAR International BV, facilitating the integration of NIQ Spaceman services. NIQ will offer its space management services to SPAR country organizations worldwide, with the objective of enhancing the market position of all the retail organization's partners.

SPAR is the world’s largest leading voluntary group of independently owned and operated retailers and wholesalers, who work in partnership under the SPAR Brand. The group comprises of more than 13,984 stores in over 48 countries. SPAR International BV is responsible for the development of SPAR network worldwide and for the enhancement of competitiveness, productivity, and profitability of its retail and wholesale partners.

NIQ Spaceman suite unlocks an integrated, automated planogramming process with diverse modules to support client’s needs, analyzing performance and opportunities across planograms to help make the best merchandising decisions. Integrating planogram data with replenishment and other business systems streamlines day-to-day operations and enhances efficiency.

“This collaboration is an exciting opportunity for us to support all SPAR country organizations in optimizing their shelf space and fostering growth across diverse markets. Leveraging our experience working with select partners in the past, we have successfully driven growth through effective space management strategies.” Simon Trott, Analytics Leader, NIQ

With continuously changing assortments and shopper preferences, technology plays a pivotal role in planogram creation. NIQ Spaceman is widely used in 79 countries, across 2000+ FMCG and non-FMCG manufacturers and retailers globally. Using this software has helped NIQ clients improve their sales 10-35%, optimize their assortment, and reduce inventory by 10-30%.

“We are pleased to collaborate with NIQ to provide access for our global country organization's to this solution. NIQ Spaceman’s innovative software empowers our partners to harness the power of data-driven insights and make informed decisions about their space allocations, layout, and product placement. This collaboration underscores our commitment to our partners in providing cutting edge solutions that drive their success.” Tom Rose, Head of Operations, SPAR International

About NIQ:

NielsenIQ (NIQ) is the world’s leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. NIQ combined with GfK in 2023, bringing together the two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. Today NIQ has operations in more than 95 countries covering 97% of GDP. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights—delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms—NIQ delivers the Full View™.

