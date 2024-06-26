Amazon-based Outdoor Living Leader Mr. Patio Acquired In A Deal Facilitated By Website Closers
Passing the torch to a new owner is a bittersweet moment, but I am confident they will continue to uphold the values and vision of Mr. Patio while taking it to new heights.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Patio, a renowned e-commerce brand specializing in outdoor living products, has been acquired, marking a significant milestone in the company's history. Founded in 2011, Mr. Patio has become a trusted name on the Amazon platform, offering a wide range of outdoor furniture, patio heaters, and hearth supplies under the Golden Flame brand. Website Closers, the world’s largest Tech and Internet business brokerage, expertly mediated this important transaction, with Tom Howard leading the successful negotiations.
Mr. Patio's product lineup includes an extensive assortment of fire glass, patio heater replacement parts, and stylish outdoor furniture. The brand's consistent yearly growth, driven by its diverse product offerings, has solidified its position as a resilient player in the market, capable of thriving under various economic conditions. With a new owner at the helm, Mr. Patio is poised for further expansion and innovation in the outdoor living space.
"We are incredibly proud of the brand and business we have built over the past decade," said Jeff Berry, the outgoing owner of Mr. Patio. "Our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has always been our driving force. Passing the torch to a new owner is a bittersweet moment, but I am confident they will continue to uphold the values and vision of Mr. Patio while taking it to new heights."
Tom Howard, the broker from the Cornerstone Team of Website Closers who facilitated the deal, expressed his enthusiasm for the future of Mr. Patio. "This acquisition represents a tremendous opportunity for Mr. Patio and its new owner," said Howard. "The brand's robust foundation, combined with fresh leadership, sets the stage for continued growth and success. It has been an honor to assist in this transaction, and I eagerly anticipate the exciting developments ahead for Mr. Patio."
As Mr. Patio embarks on this new journey, the focus remains on delivering exceptional outdoor living products and customer service. The new owner plans to leverage the brand's established reputation and expand its reach, ensuring that Mr. Patio remains the go-to source for outdoor furniture, patio heaters, and hearth supplies.
Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!
ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERS
As the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.
