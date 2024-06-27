Idaho-Produced Feature Film to screen at International Film Festival
Stockton to Table Rock, a coming of age drama filmed in Idaho, will screen on July 14th at the Wyoming International Film Festival in Cheyenne
We believe that Stockton to Table Rock will not only captivate viewers but also serve as a catalyst for important conversations about the human experience, resilience, and the power of storytelling.”BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After their world premiere at Treefort Music Festival, LowerGentry Studios is excited to announce that their feature film, Stockton to Table Rock, will be playing at the Wyoming International Film Festival. Directed by Elliot Norton and co-written and produced by Zoë Kelly and Chuck Norton, the film will play at 1:30 PM on July 14th.
— Zoë Kelly
The Nortons and Kelly shepherded the film from its inception. The story navigates the complexities of a mother-daughter relationship within the LGBTQIA+ context. The protagonist is a high school senior coming to terms with the fact that her mother, despite supporting her sexuality, was and is abusive. To anyone outside the family, her mother is the epitome of everything a well-meaning, single parent should be, but appearances can be deceiving. The film explores this cognitive dissonance – all set against the beautiful Boise landscape.
LowerGentry Studios has been a proud part of the Idaho independent filmmaker community since 2016 – with a variety of projects including the popular web series Chit Chat. Stockton to Table Rock, however, stands as their crowning achievement. Shot in the summer of 2022, STTR is a labor of love for a large collection of Boise artists, from actors to cinematographers and local musicians. The script was honed over three years and brought to life by a cast and crew of over 70 volunteers.
After an outpouring of community love at their premiere, the LowerGentry team couldn’t be more ecstatic to share STTR with a wider Mountain West audience. "We believe that Stockton to Table Rock will not only captivate viewers but also serve as a catalyst for important conversations about the human experience, resilience, and the power of storytelling," noted Kelly.
Prior to its scheduled theatrical and streaming releases in 2025, STTR continues to progress through the festival circuit, sharing the tenacity of the Boise creative community with the rest of the nation. “We love witnessing the reactions to the film,” commented Elliot Norton. “It’s never what we expect, but the experience of seeing our project impact so many people in so many ways is inspiring.”
Stockton to Table Rock Trailer