June 26, 2024
Federal Reserve Board announces its approval of the application by Veritex Community Bank
The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced its approval of the application by Veritex Community Bank, of Dallas, Texas, to establish a branch at 4660 Sweetwater Blvd, Sugar Land, Texas.
